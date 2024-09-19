Uganda Showcases At International Travel Market in Paris

Uganda has made a remarkable appearance at the International and French Travel Market (IFTM) in Paris running that ends today at Porte de Versailles, Hall 1, and Stand U084.

The Uganda Embassy in Paris, alongside key industry players such as Gorilla Tours Ltd, Safari to East, and Bantu Travel, are showcasing the country's unique tourism offerings, positioning Uganda as a must-visit destination for travelers.

IFTM Paris provides valuable opportunities for exhibitors to promote their tourism offerings, gain new clients, and learn about industry trends.

The event with over 3000 exhibiting companies from over 100 countries exhibiting 1200 brands has attracted more than 50,000 attendees from across the globe.

On the other side, 170 destinations from around the world including Uganda are represented while over 30,000 tourism professionals are in attendance for more than 100 conference sessions

Renowned for its breathtaking landscapes, rich biodiversity, and unmatched cultural experiences, Uganda has steadily gained recognition on the global tourism map.

With its iconic mountain gorillas, vast savannahs, and vibrant cities, Uganda provides an unforgettable blend of adventure, wildlife, and hospitality.

At IFTM, attendees have the opportunity to explore tailored travel packages, from thrilling safaris to serene nature retreats.

"This exhibition reflects Uganda's commitment to promoting sustainable tourism and strengthening partnerships within the global travel industry," said Uganda's ambassador to France, Doreen Amule.

"The embassy's involvement in IFTM Paris exemplifies Uganda's readiness to welcome international tourists, offering them the adventure of a lifetime."

Recently, Uganda missions abroad were tasked to market the country for both tourism and investment opportunities.

Recently, the Uganda Tourism Board asked the country's foreign missions to help attract travelers to the country as one of the ways to boost the tourism sector.

The UTB CEO Lilly Ajarova told the ambassadors that Uganda is a unique and rare destination for travelers in terms of its people, cultures, heritage and iconic experiences that she said need to be sold to the outside world.

"Our target is to attract travelers who have flexibility in their itinerary, unlike tourists who follow a strict agenda. These travelers are likely to extend their stay, spend more, and generate more economic and social benefits for Uganda. We want to attract travelers who will come and experience the beauty of Uganda, the beauty of Africa, and then go back and tell the story of Uganda's beauty,"Ajarova said.

The UTB CEO explained that unlike tourists who have well laid out itineraries that after completing them, they leave the country, travelers can always extend their time of stay and this means spending more and creating more jobs.

said Uganda also seeks to position itself as the best destination on the African continent.

"Since the Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife, and Antiquities launched our strategy in 2018, we have made significant progress. We have risen from an unknown destination to become the 10th best destination on the continent for MICE, which is a remarkable achievement. Despite the challenges posed by COVID-19 in 2020, we moved up to the sixth position in 2022, and currently, we rank seventh. Our goal is to become one of the top five destinations on the continent, and we are working tirelessly to achieve this," Ajarova aid.

"The recent addition of the Speke Resort and Convention Center has addressed our previous limitation of hosting large conferences. We now have the capacity to host 10,000 delegates in one place, and our hotels are benefiting from the spread of visitors. This infrastructure development has enhanced our competitiveness as a destination, and we are confident that it will attract more travelers to our country."

She asked Uganda's foreign missions to help push on this front.