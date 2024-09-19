Kenya: Latest African EV Developments Being Showcased in Nairobi

Nairobi — Nairobi is hosting an event showcasing the latest developments in the electric vehicle sector at the 3rd edition of the Africa E-Mobility Week Conference, which aims to advance electric mobility in Africa.

The event, which started yesterday and ends on September 21, brings together policymakers, industry leaders, innovators, investors, and the public.

Participants will be discussing opportunities, challenges, and strategies for scaling e-mobility on the continent.

"The conference will showcase the latest developments in the African electric vehicle (EV) sector to a wide range of stakeholders, including manufacturers, investors, regulators and development finance institutions," said Africa E- Mobility Alliance CEO Warren Ondenje.

Key highlights include a youth summit in collaboration with Youth for Sustainable Energy and Mobility (YSEM) and GIZ, which will bring together young innovators and future leaders to explore career paths and opportunities in e-mobility.

Following the summit, attendees will embark on industry tours powered by FSD Africa, offering a behind-the-scenes look at cutting-edge developments in the e-mobility industry.

"Infrastructure is a huge challenge in the adoption of e-mobility. Because there is inadequate charging infrastructure and the capital cost of setting up charging infrastructure is very high," said Stephen Nzioka, Director of Renewable Energy, Ministry of Energy & Petroleum.

"Public - Private funding can bear the lower set ups costs of EV charging infrastructure due to subsidies and provide high accessibility for a variety of EVs."

Daniel Guenther from the German Embassy stated, "The German Government has been working closely with the Kenyan government, especially in creating policy to ease the adoption of EVs across the market."

"We see the great importance of e-mobility companies working effectively to create a predictable policy environment that supports investment acceleration."