Kenya: Latest African EV Developments Being Showcased in Nairobi

19 September 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Nairobi is hosting an event showcasing the latest developments in the electric vehicle sector at the 3rd edition of the Africa E-Mobility Week Conference, which aims to advance electric mobility in Africa.

The event, which started yesterday and ends on September 21, brings together policymakers, industry leaders, innovators, investors, and the public.

Participants will be discussing opportunities, challenges, and strategies for scaling e-mobility on the continent.

"The conference will showcase the latest developments in the African electric vehicle (EV) sector to a wide range of stakeholders, including manufacturers, investors, regulators and development finance institutions," said Africa E- Mobility Alliance CEO Warren Ondenje.

Key highlights include a youth summit in collaboration with Youth for Sustainable Energy and Mobility (YSEM) and GIZ, which will bring together young innovators and future leaders to explore career paths and opportunities in e-mobility.

Following the summit, attendees will embark on industry tours powered by FSD Africa, offering a behind-the-scenes look at cutting-edge developments in the e-mobility industry.

"Infrastructure is a huge challenge in the adoption of e-mobility. Because there is inadequate charging infrastructure and the capital cost of setting up charging infrastructure is very high," said Stephen Nzioka, Director of Renewable Energy, Ministry of Energy & Petroleum.

"Public - Private funding can bear the lower set ups costs of EV charging infrastructure due to subsidies and provide high accessibility for a variety of EVs."

Daniel Guenther from the German Embassy stated, "The German Government has been working closely with the Kenyan government, especially in creating policy to ease the adoption of EVs across the market."

"We see the great importance of e-mobility companies working effectively to create a predictable policy environment that supports investment acceleration."

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.