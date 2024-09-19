Southern Africa: Turning Waste Into Power - Addressing SADC's Energy Challenges

Southern Africa stands on the brink of a transformative solution to its persistent energy challenges by harnessing the potential of waste-to-energy technologies.

With a population exceeding 390 million, the Southern African Development Community (SADC)'s socio-economic wellbeing depends on reliable power generation, a necessity for achieving the ambitious targets outlined in the SADC Regional Indicative Strategic Development Plan 2020-2030 and SADC Vision 2050.

However, since 2007, SADC has grappled with a power deficit, leading to calls for diversification of energy sources.

In 2023, the Southern African Power Pool (SAPP) reported a staggering shortfall of 8,056 megawatts (MW), highlighting an urgent need for innovative solutions.

Currently, the region's energy mix relies heavily on coal and hydropower, which account for 59 and 24 percent of generation, respectively.

Although the uptake of renewable energy has increased from 25 to 38 percent over the past five years, more drastic measures are required to bridge the power gap.

This is where waste-to-energy (WTE) technologies emerge as a dual solution to both energy shortages and the mounting waste management crisis exacerbated by rapid urbanisation and population growth.

The SADC Secretariat has identified waste management as a critical developmental challenge, with uncollected waste and illegal dumps proliferating in urban areas.

With recycling rates hovering around 10 percent in countries such as South Africa, the need for effective waste management strategies is pressing.

WTE technologies, which convert non-recyclable waste into usable energy forms, offer a promising avenue for addressing these challenges.

Zimbabwe is leading the way in this initiative, exemplified by Geo Pomona Waste Management Private Limited's ongoing project.

On the sidelines of the recent 44th SADC Summit held in Harare, regional leaders toured the facility, which aims to become southern Africa's premier waste management and power generation project.

The plant is set to incinerate approximately 1,000 tonnes of waste daily, generating between 16 and 22MW of electricity to be fed into the national grid.

Zimbabwean President and SADC Chairperson, Emmerson Mnangagwa, emphasised the project's significance.

"This plant is a demonstration of the vast potential of strategic innovations in resolving our day-to-day community and national economic questions, such as power supplies."

The implications of such initiatives extend far beyond energy generation.

They also promise to mitigate greenhouse gas emissions as highlighted by Mnangagwa's acknowledgment of Harare's waste management crisis, which he declared a state of disaster.

With over 27,000 tonnes of waste produced monthly in the city, the potential for WTE projects to reclaim urban spaces lost to illegal dumpsites while generating energy is profound.

The need for widespread adoption of WTE technologies is echoed by the staggering waste statistics across the region.

Cities like Johannesburg in South Africa, Lilongwe in Malawi and Lusaka in Zambia respectively produce around 4,000 tonnes, 553 tonnes and 1,200 tonnes of waste every day.

The widespread implementation of WTE could help alleviate pressure on nearly 1,000 landfills in South Africa that are nearing capacity, while addressing air and groundwater pollution linked to illegal dumping.

As the SADC region looks to the future, the Zimbabwean example underscores the importance of public-private partnerships in tackling energy and waste management issues.

Such collaborations are essential for improving access to electricity in southern Africa, which currently stands at an average of 56 percent against a target of 85 percent by 2030.

However, experts caution that while the potential for WTE is immense, attention must be paid to minimising pollution during incineration and sustainably managing by-products like ash.

In addition, there is a pressing need for updated policies and regulations to support the adoption of these innovative technologies.

In parallel, the SADC Centre for Renewable Energy and Efficiency (SACREEE), launched in 2018, is promoting the adoption of various renewable energy sources, aligning efforts toward greater energy security.

Guided by the SADC Protocol on Energy, SACREEE aims to increase access to modern energy services and support the region's economic development in an environmentally sustainable manner.

As southern Africa contemplates its energy future, the integration of WTE technologies represents a critical step toward achieving energy independence, environmental sustainability and economic resilience.

By learning from Zimbabwe's initiatives and investing in strategic innovations, the region can effectively turn its waste challenges into opportunities for growth and empowerment.

