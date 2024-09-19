Tunisia Votes in Favour of Resolution to Implement ICJ Advisory Opinion On Legal Consequences of Occupation in Palestinian Territory

Tunis — Tunisia voted on Wednesday at the UN General Assembly in favour of a resolution introduced by the State of Palestine on the implementation of the advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on the legal consequences of the occupation policies and practices in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, which was adopted by 124 votes in favour.

In Tunisia's speech on this occasion, Tunisia's Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York, Ambassador Tarek El Adab, reaffirmed that Tunisia welcomed the historic advisory opinion issued by the ICJ on July 19 and called on the international community to assume its responsibility to develop mechanisms to implement the contents and requirements of this opinion.

He also reiterated Tunisia's call on the international community and the Security Council to take immediate, effective and responsible action to put an end to war crimes and genocide against the Palestinian people.

Tunisia had also called to hold the occupying authorities responsible for the humanitarian tragedy in Gaza and the rest of the occupied Palestinian territory and to hold them accountable for all their crimes and violations of the rights of the Palestinian people during more than seven decades of occupation.

The international community's silence on the crimes of the occupation authorities and their disregard for international law, international humanitarian law and UN resolutions has allowed them to continue their aggressive practices.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tunisia International Organisations By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

These have reached unprecedented levels in the war of annihilation they are waging on the Gaza Strip, which has so far resulted in more than 145,000 martyrs and wounded, most of them children and women, the displacement of more than two million Palestinians, the total destruction of all livelihoods, the prevention of humanitarian aid and the use of starvation as a tool of war and abuse.

He stressed that the continuation of these crimes, despite the adoption of resolutions, is unacceptable by any standard and requires a firm and determined international stance that restores confidence in international and UN institutions.

He also pointed out that the resolutions of international legitimacy, including the resolutions of the Security Council and the General Assembly and the opinions of the International Court of Justice, were adopted to be implemented and complied with by all without exception.

This is far from any double standards and political calculations, in the triumph of the principles of truth, justice, human rights, international law and the purposes of the UN Charter, in order to put an end to the crimes, violations, human tragedies and all forms of injustice perpetrated by the occupation authorities against the Palestinian people.

In conclusion, he reiterated Tunisia's firm and principled support for the right of the Palestinian people to regain their legitimate, inalienable and indivisible rights, first and foremost the right to self-determination and the establishment of their independent and fully sovereign state on all the land of Palestine with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.