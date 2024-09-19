Ethiopia: IGAD Launches Its 10-Year Sustainable Tourism Master Plan in Addis Ababa

Addis Ababa — The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) has launched its ten year sustainable tourism master plan today aimed at unifying fragmented efforts of individual member countries in the area of Tourism development.

The Master Plan was officially launched in Addis Ababa at a forum organized by Ethiopia's Tourism Ministry in collaboration with partners as part of the commemoration of World Tourism Day.

IGAD Secretary General, Workneh Gebeyehu, Ethiopia's Tourism Minister Nasise Chali, Tourism Ministers of IGAD member countries and other invited guests attended the launching ceremony held at the Adwa Victory Memorial Museum.

It was mentioned that the IGAD region is endowed with immense tourism resources ranging from spectacular landscape to captivating wildlife, from colourful cultures and traditions to magnificent history.

Speaking on the occasion, Workneh said the Master Plan will be implemented over the coming ten years with a view to bring a competent and sustainable tourism development across the region.

The master plan will also serve as one of the key instruments to expedite regional integration apart from its contribution to policy makers, he added.

The Secretary General further urged all stakeholders to enhance their collaboration in order to successfully implement the master plan by recognizing the contributions of the plan to bring regional peace and stability as well as ensuring the benefit of the people.