South Africa: Suspect Arrested for Attempted Murder, Possession of Illegal Ammunition

19 September 2024
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Police have arrested a suspect wanted in an attempted murder case in Malmesbury in the Western Cape.

On Tuesday morning, members of the Malmesbury Crime Prevention Unit responded to information about a wanted suspect, who was in hiding. The suspect had evaded arrest after perpetrating attempted murder over the weekend, where a victim sustained a gunshot wound.

The information led the members to the hiding place of the suspect on Anemone Street in Wesbank, Malmesbury, where they found and apprehended the 22-year-old suspect.

When the members searched the suspect and the premises, they found a .38 special revolver and four rounds of ammunition. Further investigation revealed that the suspect had stolen the firearm during a burglary.

The suspect will appear in the Malmesbury Magistrates' Court on charges of possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, and attempted murder.

