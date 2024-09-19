Zimbabwe: Ruling Deferred for Dr Gono's Suspected Fraudsters

Harare regional magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje has deferred ruling in the matter involving Clark Clever Makoni and Beverly Aisha Ndonda Makoni who are accused of fraudulently transferring Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe former governor Dr Gidion Gono's property into their names.

The trial is expected to resume tomorrow with Mr Mambanje giving a ruling on whether the State can proceed to tender a deed of settlement that is said to have been signed by parties involved in the matter.

The couple allegedly prejudiced Dr Gono's company Galwex Investments of ZWL137 736 500 through unauthorised withdrawals made.

Prosecutor Ms Heather Muwokoto led the first witness, Galwex Investments special projects executive Mr George Mashonganyika.

Mr Mashonganyika said the couple was appointed to manage Valley Lodge, a property owned by Galwex, but corruptly changed its directorship and made unauthorised withdrawals from the company's bank account in 2017.

He said during a spot check in October 2023, it was discovered that the accused persons had fraudulently changed the directorship of Valley Lodge without Galwex's knowledge or authority and made themselves signatories.

Moreover, the pair who were only supposed to receive commission were now receiving salaries from the coffers of Valley Lodge.

Mr Mashonanyika also said at some point the Makonis tried to negotiate with Galtex to restore the lodge's directorship to the rightful owners and to compensate them with US$50 000 through a deed of settlement.

Ms Muwokoto applied to tender the certified copy of the deed of settlement which was signed by the witness and other parties but their defence lawyer Mr Admire Rubaya objected on the basis that it was prejudicial to his clients.