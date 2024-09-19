Egypt: PM Reviews Green Data Center Project Proposal With Global Consortium

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli said the government attaches great attention to the country's promising ICT industry, especially when it comes to data centers, given the comparative advantage Egypt has in this respect.

Madbouli was speaking during a meeting on Wednesday to discuss a project proposal submitted by a global consortium for establishing a green data center in Egypt, in the presence of the ministers of ICT and housing, and a host of senior officials from Income Egypt, another global company, and the state bodies concerns.

The meeting highlighted Egypt's comparative advantage for relevant investors, given the country's potential for generating new and renewable energy, a key component for this kind of projects, according to a statement by Cabinet Spokesman Mohammed Homsani.

Egypt is also strategically located at the intersection of data and communication cables from Africa, Asia, and Europe, the spokesman added.

Participants also described Egypt as a luring destination for this type of investments, given the significant attention the government pays to outsourcing service exports, expected to hit to $9 billion by 2026, the spokesman pointed out.

Briefing the premier on the project components and objectives, the consortium officials said the project aims to export its data storage and processing services.

They also reviewed proposed sites for the project, as well as the project initial design, asserting that the project will keep pace with the latest global developments, including growing dependence on AI services.