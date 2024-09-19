Zimbabwe: VP Mohadi Promotes Zimbabwe's Tourism to the Pan-African Parliament

19 September 2024
The Herald (Harare)

Vice President Kembo Mohadi yesterday underscored the importance of Victoria Falls as a key tourist destination in Zimbabwe, pointing out its cultural significance and the nation's abundant wildlife, especially the big five.

VP Mohadi who delivered a keynote address and exchanged souvenirs with Pan African Parliament (PAP) President Chief Fortune Charumbira at the official opening of the Pan African Parliament (PAP) 12th Annual Conference of Speakers of African National and Regional Parliaments highlighted the importance of cultural diplomacy and mutual respect among African nations.

Presenting the souvenir, VP Mohadi reflected a broader appreciation for Zimbabwe's natural heritage and its potential to draw visitors.

"In Zimbabwe we have a saying a good turn deserves another," he said.

"In southern Africa or the continent of Africa, we have one wonder place that many of us would always want to visit. That place is in Zimbabwe, and it is called Victoria Falls.

"Victoria is not an African name, we have got an African name. The African name is Mosi-oa-Tunya. But if we had continued to say Mosi-oa-Tunya, no one would come to see it.

"In Zimbabwe, we also have what we call the big five. We have the lion, leopard, rhinoceros, buffalo and the elephant. That is the big five, Africa's big five."

