Egypt: FM Embarks On Visit to Washington

19 September 2024
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates Badr Abdelatty headed for Washington Thursday on a bilateral visit to discuss ways to strengthen relations with the US side, in addition to consulting on the most prominent regional issues.

The top Egyptian diplomat's visit is scheduled to witness extensive meetings with a number of Congress members and US envoys concerned with issues and crises in the Middle East and Africa.

Also, he will participate in a round table meeting with one of the leading American think tanks.

Abdelatty's Washington trip comes ahead of his participation in the high-level segment of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

