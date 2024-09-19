Zimbabwe: VP Chiwenga in VIC Falls for Cgaiz Conference

Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga is in Victoria Falls where he is expected to give a keynote address at the Chartered Governance and Accountancy Institute of Zimbabwe (CGAIZ) annual conference.

The VP was accompanied by the Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Richard Moyo and other senior Government officials.

This year's conference is running under the theme 'A Governance and Accountancy Transformative Agenda: Towards a Shared Future for Zimbabwe', which aligns with the country's Vision 2030.

The conference comes at a time when Government is calling on governance and accountancy professionals to spearhead the country's economic transformation by utilising their expertise to foster transparency, accountability, and the adoption of technology, while upholding ethical practices across all sectors.