Egypt: CAF Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations Egypt 2024 - Draw Assistants Confirmed

With just one day left before the much-anticipated Draw for the CAF Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations Egypt 2024, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has confirmed two African beach soccer legends, Ibrahima Ndiaye 'Chita' from Senegal and Hossam Salama aka Hossam Paulo from Egypt, as the Draw Assistants for the event.

The CAF Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations Draw will take place in Cairo on Thursday, 19 September 2024, at 17h00 local time (14h00 GMT).

About Ibrahima Ndiaye Chita:

Ibrahima Ndiaye 'Chita' is a revered coaching figure in African beach soccer, having led Senegal to multiple triumphs on the continental stage. Known for his leadership and tactical brilliance, Chita was instrumental in guiding Senegal to four African titles. A legend in the sport, Chita is considered a pioneer in the development of beach soccer on the African continent and has left an indelible mark with his powerful performances over the years.

About Hossam Salama aka Hossam Paulo:

Hossam Salama, also known as Hossam Paulo, is an iconic figure in Egyptian football, particularly known for his incredible goal-scoring record for Egyptian football giants Zamalek. With a reputation as a goal poacher, the two-time top scorer of the Egyptian Premier League has become an influential figure in beach soccer as well. His transition to the sand has been remarkable, and is the first Egyptian to score a hat-trick at the Beach Soccer World Cup. He remains a popular figure among fans for his dedication and goal-scoring prowess.

Tournament Details

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Soccer Egypt By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The CAF Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations will be held from 19 to 26 October 2024 in Hurghada, Egypt. Eight nations, including hosts Egypt, Senegal, Ghana, Morocco, Tanzania, Mauritania, Mozambique, and Malawi, will compete for the prestigious continental crown.

This year's edition holds extra significance as it will serve as a qualifying event for the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup 2025 to be hosted by Seychelles. All eyes will be on reigning champions Senegal as they aim to secure their fifth title and extend their dominance in the competition.

The city of Hurghada, known for its pristine beaches, is set to welcome beach soccer enthusiasts from across Africa for a week of exciting matches and unforgettable moments.

The Draw will determine the groups for the tournament, with the eight participating teams set to be divided into two groups of four.

Fans can follow the action live via CAF Digital Platforms, including CAF TV (YouTube) and CAFOnline.com.

CAF Beach Soccer AFCON Team Facts - HERE.

Further Enquiries:

CAF Communications

communications@cafonline.com