Africa: CAF Beach Soccer Afcon Egypt 2024 Official Draw

The final draw for the CAF Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations, Egypt 2024 will take place at the CAF Headquarters on Thursday, 19 September 2024.

The Draw will be conducted at 17h00 local time (14h00 GMT) and will be Live on CAF's Official YouTube channel, CAF TV and CAFOnline.com.

This will be the sixth edition of the tournament and will be contested by hosts, Egypt (hosts), reigning champions Senegal, Ghana Morocco, Tanzania, Mauritania, Mozambique and Malawi.

The tournament will take place between 19 - 26 October 2024 in Hurghada, Egypt.

