Zimbabwe: Government Honours Long-Serving Secretaries

The Government has given awards to its long-serving executive secretaries and assistants, including Ms Miriam Chikosha who has served for 45 years in the civil service.

Following closely was Ms Maggie Mutevhe who has been in the civil service for the past 44 years.

The winners walked away with shields and other incentives at the International Secretaries Day celebrations in Kariba.

Ms Chikosha has served Government in the Ministry of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion while Ms Mutevhe has risen through the ranks to be an executive secretary in the Ministry of Health and Child Care.

Executive assistants and secretaries help maintain their principal's diary, and interface with the public.

At least 150 executive assistants and secretaries in Government ministries, departments, and agencies celebrated International Secretaries Day in Kariba.

The celebrations were spearheaded by the Public Service Commission.

Service Commissions Secretary Mrs Sibusisiwe Zembe presided over the celebrations and awards ceremony.