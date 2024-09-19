Sudan: TSC Member Salah Tur - Any Peace Returns RSF Militia Will Not Be Acceptable

Kassala — Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), Commander Salah al-Din Adam Tur, said that the country's leadership is working in harmony and full agreement to defeat the rebellious Al-Dagalo militia, adding that the government will not compromise on the issues of the Sudanese people, explaining that they do not reject peace, but any peace that works to return the militia to what it was before April 15 will not find anyone to accept it in Sudan.

This came during his address to the meeting of the Supreme Committee for Shelter in Kassala State, in the presence of the Wali of Kassala State Major General Al-Sadig Mohamed Al-Azraq, the Director General of the Displaced Persons Center at the Federal Humanitarian Aid Commission, Counselor Ahmed Mohamed Osman, and a number of relevant authorities.

Commander Salah El-Din Tur pointed out to the great capabilities shown by the Sudanese in confronting the aggression and addressing the resulting humanitarian conditions in light of the inadequacy of the efforts of the international community, in addition to the orientations of some organizations that worked to blackmail the government by linking the treatment of humanitarian issues to the security issue according to the agendas of countries hostile to Sudan.

His Excellency also added that Sudan is heading towards a new phase based on the operational field situation that is witnessing a shift from the defensive to the offensive situation and progress to expand the security circle and restore cities so that citizens can return to their homes and humanitarian conditions improve.

In addition, the TSC member stressed the Sovereignty Council's support for the citizens of Kassala State to confront the effects of disasters and challenges, calling for the importance of activating the media message to confront the parties that aim to destabilize the state and strike the homogeneous social fabric after Kassala became a miniature Sudan.

His Excellency praised the state's decision to open schools and resume the school year, pointing out the importance of continuing the educational process despite the circumstances the state is experiencing so that disrupting studies does not cause negative effects on the future of current generations and the rate of educational loss increases.

His Excellency underscored the importance of supporting development and service projects in the state, indicating that focusing development and economic projects in the capital has greatly harmed many states after the outbreak of the war, so the reconstruction plan must include a balance in the distribution of projects, services and industrial sectors. BH/BH