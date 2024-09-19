South Africa: Mining Companies Join SAPS in the Fight Against Illicit Mining in the Northern Cape

press release

The Operation Vala Umgodi multi-disciplinary team in the Northern Cape, has welcomed the support from mining companies within the Francis Baard and Namakwa districts.

Several engagements were held between Mining Companies Security Heads, both in Francis Baard and Namakwa districts, where they committed to join the multi-disciplinary Operation Vala Umgodi in the efforts to eradicate illegal mining.

In the Francis Baard District, Ekapa Mining outlined the relationship they have with a the local Artisinal Mining Forum, Batho Pele, as well as identified demarcated mining land and areas where suspected illegal mining activities were taking place.

Two mining companies within the Namakwa district, namely Misvak and Alexcor Diamond Mining, accompanied the Operation Vala Umgodi team to identified mining sites.

The mining companies reported that they are greatly affected by the illegal mining activities and have pledged their support to Operation Vala Umgodi in the two districts by sharing their intelligence collected information during the execution of the operations.

The Northern Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Koliswa Otola commended the mining community for strengthening partnerships with law enforcement and welcomed all efforts to fight illegal mining activities in the province.