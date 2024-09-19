Uganda: MPs Warn Shs6.5bn Budget Shortfall Is Threatening Lower Secondary Curriculum Implementation

The Chairperson of the Parliamentary Committee on Education and Sports, James Kubekiteriya, highlighted a significant shortfall of Shs6.5 billion, which is hindering efforts to effectively implement the new curriculum.

As the government begins its budgeting process for the 2025-2026 fiscal year, Members of Parliament have raised concerns about budgetary gaps within education sector, particularly in relation to the new lower secondary school curriculum.

During a roundtable discussion with MPs, government ministries, and civil society representatives, Save the Children Uganda, represented by Michell Ainebyona, a specialist in public investment in children, echoed these concerns.

The Chairperson of the Parliamentary Committee on Education and Sports, James Kubekiteriya, highlighted a significant shortfall of Shs6.5 billion, which is hindering efforts to effectively implement the new curriculum.

Mr Kubekiteriya emphasised the urgent need to address this issue, citing a lack of resources for the National Curriculum Development Center (NCDC) and the Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB).

"We fully support UNEB's position that children's education must be prioritized, especially with the implementation of the new curriculum," he said.

"Our committee will engage with the Ministry of Education to resolve these issues and ensure the gaps are addressed."

He also stressed the need for more inspectors to oversee the curriculum rollout, noting that the current shortage of personnel is a significant challenge.

"Many of the digital inspection processes have not been approved, and more staff need to be recruited to ensure effective supervision," Mr Kubekiteriya added.

Additionally, Mr Kubekiteriya pointed out inefficiencies in teacher recruitment, particularly in regions like the North East and West Nile, where schools remain understaffed despite wage allocations being available.

He revealed that unutilised funds worth Shs2.31 billion were returned due to unfilled vacancies, stressing that the Education Service Commission should be empowered to recruit teachers efficiently.

Mr Michell Ainebyona, from Save the Children Uganda, urged the government to prioritize children's needs in the 2025/2026 budget cycle, emphasizing key areas such as education, health, nutrition, and child protection.

Addressing the attendees, Mr Ainebyona emphasized the importance of increased funding for education, especially with the challenges posed by the new curriculum.

"While UNEB has developed tools and materials for the new curriculum, challenges remain in its effective rollout across the country," he said.

Ainebyona also highlighted the strain on Uganda's education and health sectors due to the rapid influx of refugees, with over one million children currently in need of social services.

He called for more staffing and resources in refugee-hosting communities to alleviate pressure on schools and health facilities.

Ainebyona further raised concerns over the rising cost of education, which has become increasingly unaffordable for vulnerable families.

"We have witnessed private schools hiking fees, which affects vulnerable children who cannot afford quality education," he said, urging the government to regulate school fees to ensure equitable access to education.

The discussion also addressed child protection issues, with Ainebyona stressing the need for stronger community services to tackle violence and abuse against children.

He called for more social welfare officers at the local government level to improve child protection services.

Flavia Kabahenda Rwabuhoro, chairperson of the Committee on Gender, Labour, and Social Development, called for immediate government action on child mental health and access to justice.

Flavia Kabahenda Rwabuhoro, chairperson of the Committee on Gender, Labour, and Social Development, called for immediate government action on child mental health and access to justice.

She emphasised the need for investment in psychosocial support for children, particularly in schools, where violence and mental health challenges are increasing at alarming rates.

"We are seeing children as young as seven committing suicide, and this is a clear indication that we need to provide psychosocial support in schools," Ms Kabahenda said.

She urged the government to prioritize mental health counseling and child development studies in the education system.

Kabahenda also pointed to severe shortcomings in Uganda's justice system for abused children, particularly in rural areas, where many cases take years to be heard due to the limited number of justice centers.

"We need more regional justice centers that are accessible, affordable, and child-friendly," she said, advocating for closed courts to allow children to speak freely about sexual harassment and abuse.