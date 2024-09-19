Uganda: Youth Unemployment Is a Genuine Concern, Nakalema Tells Academics

Col Nakalema stressed the importance of collective action to address the country's high youth unemployment rates.

Colonel Edith Nakalema, head of the State House Investors Protection Unit (SHIPU), has called on academic institutions to collaborate in tackling the escalating issue of youth unemployment in Uganda.

Speaking at a meeting with academics and leaders on September 18 in Kampala, Col Nakalema stressed the importance of collective action to address the country's high youth unemployment rates.

She highlighted corruption and young people's limited access to policymakers as factors that worsen the situation, advocating for both immediate and long-term solutions.

"When the youth tell us they are not being heard, it's a genuine concern. They make up 82% of the population, according to the 2024 preliminary Population Census, and it's our duty to address their issues," Nakalema stated.

The meeting, centred on youth unemployment, brought together key figures from various academic institutions, including Kyambogo University Vice Chancellor Prof. Elly Katunguka, Uganda Management Institute (UMI) Director General Dr James Nkata, and Fred Ruhindi, Pro Bono legal advisor at SHIPU.

While acknowledging government efforts to reduce unemployment through initiatives such as the Presidential Skilling Programme, Youth Livelihood Program, and Uganda Youth Venture Capital Fund, Col Nakalema pointed out that the problem remains, leading to growing dissatisfaction among the youth.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Education Labour By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The challenge we face now requires the minds of researchers and leaders in our academic institutions," she said, urging academics to develop strategies to expand job creation and ensure that educational programs are aligned with workforce demands.

One proposal from Makerere University, which has been submitted to President Museveni, advocates for categorising unemployed youth into skilled and unskilled groups to improve national planning.

Additional suggestions include waiving taxes for youth-led business startups and establishing entrepreneurial skill centres at universities.

Prof Katunguka encouraged institutions to focus on entrepreneurship in addition to traditional academics, citing examples of universities that enable students to launch businesses immediately after graduation.

Dr Nkata called for a national employment policy to guide efforts to combat youth unemployment, while Prof Gerald Kagambirwe Karyeija recommended a comprehensive review of youth policy to ensure it meets contemporary needs.

Ms Stella Kyohairwe, a lecturer at UMI, also proposed talent development in sectors such as sports, which could offer lucrative opportunities for the youth.

Col Nakalema concluded by announcing that President Museveni is scheduled to meet with youth leaders in October to review the proposals and foster an environment where Uganda's youth can thrive and contribute to the country's economic growth.