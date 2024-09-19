Uganda Ramps Up Fight Against Terror

Uganda has intensified its efforts to combat terrorism and violent extremism, as revealed in the findings of a Rapid Threat Assessment Report.

The report was presented during a forum at the Imperial Royale Hotel in Kampala, attended by over 100 stakeholders, including representatives from government ministries, civil society organisations, and religious leaders.

The report, presented by Professor Abdu Katende, identified key trends in violent extremism and vulnerabilities in 19 high-risk districts, including Gulu, Kasese, Kampala, and Bundibugyo. It provided a roadmap to enhance Uganda's capacity to counter these threats.

Lt Gen Joseph Musanyufu, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, underscored the critical importance of peace and security in fostering sustainable development.

"You can't have economic development if there is instability," he cautioned.

Musanyufu reiterated the government's commitment to the Preventing and Countering Violent Extremism (PCVE) Strategy, which includes establishing the National Counter-Terrorism Centre to coordinate nationwide efforts.

Recalling Uganda's painful history, Musanyufu referenced the 1998 Kichwamba Technical College attack, where over 80 students lost their lives, stressing the importance of collaboration with development partners to ensure that such tragedies never happen again.

Guillaume Chartrain, Deputy Ambassador of the European Union in Uganda, highlighted the global nature of terrorism, stating that security challenges transcend borders.

He emphasized the EU's role in fostering international cooperation through the Global Counter-Terrorism Forum (GCF).

UN Resident Coordinator Susan Namondo added that violent extremism often stems from poverty, inequality, and limited opportunities for youth.

She advocated for a comprehensive approach that addresses these root causes by promoting human rights, social inclusion, and gender equality to prevent radicalisation and build resilience within society.