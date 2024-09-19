Uganda: Fighting and Protests Kill the Tourism Sector - Kasaija

Whilst addressing the 2nd Annual Tourism Development Programme Review Conference (ATDPRC) 2023/2024, Finance Minister Matia Kasaija called for unity and collaboration, emphasizing that national stability is crucial for economic development.

"I question the motives of those attempting to destabilize the country. If there is an issue, let's engage in dialogue, negotiate, agree and find solutions," Kasaija urged.

He expressed concerns that internal conflicts and protests tarnish Uganda's image on the global stage, which ultimately harms its reputation, especially in the tourism sector.

Acknowledging the government's efforts to counter negative publicity and adversaries, Kasaija highlighted the importance of marketing Uganda as a prime tourism destination.

He praised the essential role of Uganda's missions abroad in promoting the country's tourism products and destinations, asserting that the work of protesters should not undermine these efforts.

Kasaija also pointed out that one of the key challenges facing the tourism industry is insufficient marketing.

However, the government is addressing this by providing affordable financing through the Uganda Development Bank (UDB), supporting tourism development and the private sector, which remains the backbone of the industry.

"Tourism does not need much from the government," Kasaija remarked. "Our role is to regulate, but the heavy lifting falls on the private sector

I urge the Ministry of Tourism and its agencies not to wait on the government but to collaborate with the private sector to unlock the full potential of tourism."He concluded by stressing that tourism is one of the three key growth sectors set to drive Uganda's socio-economic transformation, underscoring its vital role in the country's future development.

The conference, themed "Tourism and Peace," brought together key stakeholders to review the progress and challenges of Uganda's tourism sector for the 2023/2024 fiscal year, reaffirming the industry's role in fostering national and international harmony.