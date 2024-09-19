Uganda: MP Kayondo Questions Lt Col Tukahirwa's Fisheries Job Over Gender Norms

19 September 2024
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Sam Ibanda Mugabi

Kayondo cited cultural norms in Buganda, specifically mentioning islands like Luwelo in Lake Victoria, where women are prohibited.

Mukono South MP Fred Kayondo has ignited controversy with his protest against Lt Col Mercy Adah Tukahirwa's appointment as Commander of the Fisheries Protection Unit.

"If you go to certain places, there are cultural practices that guide those areas... We have some Islands like Luwelo, where women are banned from going there," Kayondo explained.

"Now we are asking Mercy Adah Tukahirwa, the Commander of the Fisheries Protection Unit, that here, a lake isn't headed by a woman. That is one way of disrespecting the norms of Lake Victoria." Mp Kayondo added

Kayondo's remarks come as MPs representing fishing communities push for the enactment of the Fisheries and Aquaculture Act 2022 regulations to address heightened insecurity among fishermen.

President Museveni appointed Lt Col Tukahirwa as Commander in November 2023, replacing Dick Kaija, who held the position since 2020.

