Uganda, Mozambique Relations to Grow Stronger, Says Minister Mulimba

The State Minister for Foreign Affairs, John Mulimba has hailed the strong ties between Uganda and Mozambique that he said will even grow stronger.

Speaking during the second session of the Joint Permanent Commission for the two countries at Mestil Hotel in Kampala, Mulimba said the meeting marks yet another milestone in the long-standing and historic relations marked by not only a rich history of brotherhood and solidarity but also driven by a common vision for peace, stability, and development in our region.

"Uganda and Mozambique have cooperated progressively through other platforms, and this Joint Permanent Commission offers a platform to strengthen our bilateral cooperation and consolidate the gains and bonds of friendship for prosperity and mutual benefit of our people," Mulimba said.

The minister applauded the heads of state of the two countries for establishing the first JPC in 1987 and re-establishing in 2018 with the signing of the Framework Agreement on

He said the first session of the JPC laid a solid foundation for collaboration, adding that the Kampala will further cement the achievements, expand scope of cooperation to new and emerging areas of mutual interest such as defence and security, tourism and wildlife, agriculture, ICT, trade, investment, and infrastructure development.

"Uganda is committed to sharing expertise in the areas of Wildlife conservation, defense and information sharing to contribute to the nation building and sectoral development of our brotherly countries. Uganda also hopes to tap into the Mozambican expertise in the gas sector and shall support each other in all these endeavors," Mulimba said.

Security

According to the minister, security and stability remain at the forefront of both countries' agenda.

" Both Uganda and Mozambique have experienced the challenges posed by insecurity and conflict, and threats of terror. We are committed to working together to address these threats. Strengthening our defense and security cooperation is therefore crucial. In this session, I hope we can identify practical measures to enhance joint efforts in combating terrorism, insurgency, and other forms of transnational crime that threaten our region's peace and stability," he said.

He said the issues of agriculture and trade are critical to the well-being of the citizens, encouraging both countries to focus on advancing cooperation in these sectors, particularly in the exchange of best practices, technology transfer, and capacity building.

"Our countries must work together to address food security, improve the ease of doing business, and enhance opportunities for our young people."

He said that through initiatives like the Joint Permanent Commission, both countries are setting an example of how bilateral cooperation can serve as a catalyst for broader regional integration.