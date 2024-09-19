Zimbabwe: Byo to Host Africa Golf Tourney

The Zimbabwe Golf Association will for the second time in seven years host the bi-annual All Africa Golf Team Championship (AAGTC) at the renowned Bulawayo Golf Club from October 27 to November 2.

The AAGTC is a bi-annual continental golf tournament, that unites golfing nations from across Africa in a display of sportsmanship and skill.

Zimbabwe last hosted the tournament which will see all African countries fielding their top four golfers. The players will be accompanied by a head of delegation and a team manager.

AACGT tournament will attract officials from esteemed organisations such as the Africa Golf Confederation and the Royal and Ancient, further amplifying its significance on the international stage.

Zimbabwe previously hosted the event in 2017 at the Elephant Hills Golf Course in Victoria Falls, marking this upcoming tournament as a momentous occasion for the country. ZGA president Martin Chikwanha, said they are happy as a nation to host the esteemed high-profile golf tournament.

"As ZGA we are once again honoured to host the All Africa Golf Team Championship, representing the continent's on-going growth in the sport.

"This upward trend is supported by robust golf development programs implemented across Africa, signifying a bright future for golf on the continent.

"Our international partners play a pivotal role in this journey, contributing to the success of some of the world's best golfers -- past, present, and undoubtedly, the future stars of global excellence who will emerge from Africa," said Chikwanha.