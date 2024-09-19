Zimbabwe: 5 000 Chicks Distributed to Empower Mat North Women

Bulawayo Bureau

More than 5 000 chicks were handed over to women in Matabeleland North Province to empower them and enhance their participation in economic development.

The Zanu PF Women's League handed the chicks to all 13 constituencies in the province.

Speaking at the handover ceremony held at the party headquarters in Lupane yesterday, Zanu PF Deputy Secretary for Women Affairs, Cde Judith Ncube, who was representing the Secretary, Cde Mabel Chinomona, said they had been sent by President Mnangagwa to empower women in all provinces across the country.

She stated that the initiative is one of the President's efforts to leave no one and no place behind as the nation moves towards the realisation of Vision 2030, aiming for an upper-middle-income economy.

"We are here in Lupane to receive the gift from the President. Each province received 5 000 road runner chicks. We are here to hand over the chicks to all our 13 constituencies in Matabeleland North, and this programme is a pass-on project meant to benefit everyone," she said.

Cde Ncube also said the Women's League plans to award prizes to those who manage their projects and establish sustainable ventures. This will motivate women to engage in various empowerment projects and improve their contribution to the economy.

Women empowerment remains at the core of Vision 2030, with President Mnangagwa continuously introducing different initiatives in skills development to ensure women play a part in economic development.

Cde Ncube urged women to take advantage of these initiatives and develop sustainable businesses to improve their livelihoods.

"Even after being elected as a councillor or Member of Parliament, we need to continue learning to represent people properly," she said.

"Let's also take advantage of our natural endowments like wildlife and vegetation and implement climate-smart projects that will allow us to benefit from carbon credits."

She encouraged Zanu PF women in leadership to learn and research more about climate change to participate in various platforms that can benefit their communities.

Zanu PF Women's League Matabeleland North chairperson, Cde Dora Msimanga, applauded the President's gesture, stating that women empowerment is critical as it reduces the burden on men who solely take care of the family.

"This will allow women to take care of their families and send their kids to school," said Cde Msimanga.

"I urge those who received the chicks to take care of them so that they realise the value of this project."

One of the beneficiaries, Ms Lindiwe Mkwananzi from Tsholotsho Ward 1, expressed her gratitude.

"We are happy for this gift from the President. We hope this will uplift us and improve our livelihoods."

She also thanked the Zanu PF Women's League for its role in representing them on different platforms.