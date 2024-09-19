Zimbabwe: Motox to End On High Note At Donnybrook

The final round of the 2024 RK Fuels Motocross Nationals, hosted by the Bogwheelers Club at Donnybrook Raceway, will be held this Sunday at the famous motorsport venue in Harare.

With five rounds already in the books, only two titles have already been wrapped up, leaving some great action to come this Sunday in deciding the champions in the remaining classes.

With Doug Mellor and Daiyaan "D" Manuel having secured the titles in the MX1 and MX2 classes respectively, the racing in the senior classes still promises to put on a great show for the crowd at the final round.

In the 125cc Class, Riley Rocher leads by 14 points from Tariq Shelton in what has been a hard-fought battle all season long. Both riders will be looking at the title with 40 points still up for grabs!

The battle for 3rd place will also be tight with Noah Butler Rees, Jack Gobey, and Karl Van As all only separated by 4 points.

In the 85cc class, it will also be a two-bike race for the title with Seb Wright leading by a slim 10 points over Kudzwai Chitsurura.

The hotly contested 65cc Class is all but wrapped up with Victor Nyamupfukudza holding a seemingly insurmountable 37-point lead off Chris Mufanechiya.

However, he will have to wait for the checkers in the first moto to possibly wrap up the title.

Again 3rd place will be a great battle with Jayden Kerwin, Elroy Shamuyarira, and George Zeeman all vying for the final podium spot in the championship.

The 50cc Class has been led by Judah Sakupwanya, however, Tyler West has been giving him a solid run for his money in the last few races.

With a 25-point lead, Judah looks set to claim the 50cc title but the organisers are looking forward to a good battle on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Victor Nyamupfukudza will use Sunday's race meeting as part of his preparations for the 2024 FIM Africa Motocross of African Nations Championships which will be held in Marrakech, Morocco, from October 25 to 27.

The nine-year-old rider's father and manager, Simbarashe Nyamupfukudza, yesterday told Zimpapers Sports that they were still running around trying to put everything together in their preparations for their trip to Morocco.

"We have upped our training and preparations beyond this Sunday's race, we are now preparing for the biggest challenge, the FIM Africa Motocross of African Nations Championships in Morocco next month, and the season-ending Zimbabwe Summer series during the second week of December.

"We should expect some fireworks from Victor on Sunday as he still has a point to prove on the track at Donnybrook.

"There are several 'Doubting Thomases' who still doubt his skills on the track and he will be out to prove them wrong on Sunday.

"Victor has had a very good season this year and he would like to close it with another convincing victory on Sunday at Donnybrook," Simbarashe Nyamupfukudza said.

Victor has been training under one of the country's seasoned motocross trainers, Big "Bigs" Chitima, ahead of Sunday's race meeting.

With the fast-paced action out on the track, the organisers look forward to a fun-filled family day this Sunday at Donnybrook Park.