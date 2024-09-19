Zimbabwe: Serve Children Nutritious Meals Rooted in Cultural Heritage - First Lady

Parents and guardians have a responsibility to ensure the meals they serve are not only nutritious, but also appealing and rooted in the country's rich cultural heritage, Health Ambassador First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa has said.

Traditional foods, the backbone of the nation's heritage, are not only nutritious, but echo the affordability and sustainability that current times demand, she said.

Dr Mnangagwa made the remarks in Chikomba district, Mashonaland East Province, where she prepared mouth-watering food and served thousands of learners from ECD-A to Grade 4 as part of the First Lady's Schools Feeding Programme tailored to complement Government's efforts to ensure no child pulls out of school.

She also held an interactive session with learners and community members, tackling drug abuse and the need for children to commit to their studies for a brighter future.

The food consisted of sadza rezviyo, white sadza, samp in peanut butter, rice in peanut butter, mutakura, beef stew, chicken roast, offals and butternut.

The learners were treated to several types of vegetables including dried vegetables in peanut butter.

For refreshments, the mother of the nation served maheu, juice and water. In her remarks, Dr Mnangagwa identified herself as a fellow parent, a community member and an advocate for the health and well-being of children.

The First Lady's Schools Feeding Programme, she said, was a crucial initiative focused on ensuring that children receive the nutrition they need to thrive in their educational journey.

"As we gather here, let us reflect on the significance of feeding our children healthy meals. Nutrition is not merely about filling their stomachs, it is the foundation upon which their futures are built. A well-nourished child is a focused child ready to absorb knowledge, engage with their peers and unleash their full potential.

"A child who is hungry or poorly nourished struggles to concentrate, feels fatigue and ultimately may not perform to the best of their abilities in school," she said to applause.

First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa interacts with children as they ate encouraging them to consume maheu as it has better nutritional value than soft drinks during her school feeding programme in Chivhu yesterday

Parents should understand that children's education starts way before they enter the classroom, the First Lady said.

"It begins at home, at the dining table where we lay the foundation for their growth. Healthy meals provide the energy and nutrients necessary for cognitive development and physical health. It is our responsibility to ensure that the meals we serve are not only nutritious, but also appealing and rooted in our rich cultural heritage.

"Our traditional foods, the backbone of our heritage are not only nutritious but echo the affordability and sustainability that our times demand. Foods like sadza, made from our staple maize rich in carbohydrates and leafy greens such as muboora firm in essential vitamins are not just meals, they are a testament to our self-sufficiency.

"These foods, which we can cultivate in our backyards, are more than sustenance. They are a symbol of our resilience and ingenuity. Ladies and gentlemen, I would like to further emphasise the importance of our traditional foods which are nutrient-rich with wholesome ingredients that have nourished generations before us.

"They are foods that we can grow ourselves right in our backyards, cultivating a sense of self-sufficiency and pride in our culinary traditions," she said.

An avid farmer who instils the value of hard work in communities, Dr Mnangagwa urged those present to consider establishing nutrition gardens at schools as part of this initiative.

"These gardens can serve as a living classroom, a space where children can learn the importance of healthy eating, the value of hard work and the satisfaction of growing their own food.

"By planting these gardens, we not only provide nutritious meals, but also teach our children invaluable life skills. I implore the business community to join us in this noble endeavour. Your support can make a significant difference in the lives of our children. By donating resources, whether it is funds, seeds or equipment, you can help us ensure that every child in our schools has access to healthy meals. Together we can create a powerful network of support that uplifts our children and our communities.

"Dear parents, I want to take a moment to speak at the values we impart to our children, values that are engrained in our culture such as Hunhu/ Ubuntu which embodies humanity, respect and dignity.

"In the same spirit, the essence of being humane that is woven into the fabric of our society, we must impart the values of community and collective responsibility.

"The Gota/Nhanga/Ixhiba Programme which I launched in 2021 and later on decentralised it to all provinces is not merely an educational curriculum, it is the backbone of our values, teaching our youngsters the importance of integrity, respect and empathy.

"By instilling these principles, we are not just raising students, we are fostering leaders, caretakers and guardians of our culture.

"It is crucial that we teach our children the importance of these values as they shape their character and guide their actions. We must also revive the principles of our traditions which emphasise the significance of community and family in the upbringing of our children," she said.

First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa teaches children how to thank the traditional way using totems, while Minister of State and Devolution for Mashonaland East Aplonia Munzverengwi looks on during a school feeding programme in Chivhu yesterday. - Pictures: John Manzongo

The First Lady's Schools Feeding Programme, Dr Mnangagwa said, teaches children about their roots, their responsibilities and the importance of caring for one another.

"By instilling these values, we are not only nurturing responsible citizens, but also creating a supportive environment where everyone thrives. In conclusion, let us unite our commitment to nourishing our children, supporting their education and instilling in them the values that will guide them throughout their lives.

"Collectively, by ensuring that our children are well-fed, well-educated and well prepared to take on the challenges of tomorrow. Together let us sow the seeds of nutrition and nurture them with the values of Hunhu.

"Let us cultivate a generation that is not only well-fed, but well-taught, well-rounded and well-prepared to take the helm of this great nation. With your support, the First Lady's Schools Feeding Programme will continue to be a cornerstone in building a society that is robust in body, mind and spirit," she said.

During her interactive session with the learners, the mother of the nation dwelt on the impact of drugs and the need for them to concentrate on their studies.

"Why are drugs bad?" the First Lady asked.

In response, Nokutenda Mutsago said: "Drugs cause people to go mad and they also kill. They destroy lives."

And the First Lady said: "Well done. You should run away from drugs and report those selling them or buying them."

"In rural areas like these, do we have the drug menace," the First Lady asked further, wherein Kim Mushushu said: "Yes, there are plenty and those who take drugs we see them intoxicated on the road. Tinotovaona vakastika mumigwagwa."

The mother of the nation gave the learners her toll-free number 575 and urged them to use it and report those on the wrong side of the law. She urged the learners to concentrate on their studies and be successful.

Community members and learners were deeply charmed by the First Lady's visit and interventions through the feeding programme. One of the learners, Tamiriraishe Munemo, said he had enjoyed the food.

"I am grateful for the mouth-watering food I enjoyed together with cold maheu. The food tasted so nice. My mother doesn't prepare such wholesome dishes at home and I will surely urge her to prepare us traditional meals," he said.

Mrs Roselyn Mapeto also said: "I am so grateful to the First Lady for what she has done for us here today. She has showed us immense love and given us the direction to follow.

"Life she said, it's not the quantity of the food we give to the children which matters, but the quality which nourishes them. We shall continue giving our children traditional dishes which are both nutritious and rich in medicinal properties."

Mrs Judith Tsiga weighed in saying: "Amai is a blessed woman who is so loving. She brought us food for the children, cooked with us and served with us. All this while she has been imparting beneficial knowledge which will remain useful to us in the future.

"We thank the First Lady for her love, hard work and quest to share knowledge with others. Since Independence in 1980, we had never seen such a caring mother and we wish her strength to continue doing good to all."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Children Nutrition By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Minister of State for Mashonaland East Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Aplonia Munzverengwi, praised the First Lady for the feeding programme and for infusing traditional dishes therein.

"Amai today you have gathered us yet again to feed school children. The age group we have here is the one that is difficult to feed because of being selective but today they have cleaned their plates of rice in peanut butter, dried vegetables in peanut butter, tripe, mealie rice and butternuts among other dishes.

"The children are showing that they love our traditional dishes too. You have thrown us a challenge as parents because we had grown accustomed to feeding our children rice and meat at home, but we are now going to feed them healthy traditional food.

"I want to thank President Mnangagwa for also introducing the schools feeding programme which Amai you are complementing through your Angel of Hope Foundation," she said.

Chikomba East legislator Felix Mhona, who is also Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister, praised the mother of the nation for her interventions.

"Amai we are glad that you have paid us a visit and revived our tradition. Our children now know the food that was consumed in years gone by. This food was looked down upon yet there are some people who brought exotic foods that are killing us.

"Some of the cancers we are getting now are being caused by the fact that we are not eating what we were supposed to consume. Today I want to thank you for the programme you are moving with and the power God is giving you is so amazing.

"Yesterday (Tuesday) you were in Hwedza and today you are here. Some of us would take a week's rest after presiding over just one programme but for you it's different.

"We see you here today and tomorrow you are at another level. We thank you and we also thank the President who allows you to come and meet your children. May God continue giving you strength," he said.

The event was also graced by Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services Minister, Tatenda Mavetera, who is also Chikomba West legislator and other Government officials, parents and teachers.