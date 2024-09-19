Zimbabwe: Another Bumper Wheat Harvest Beckons

THE country is on course for a third consecutive record wheat harvest that will not only satiate local demand but open new doors to other products riding on the strength of the irrigated crop and this year's increased hectarage.

Mashonaland West is leading all the country's provinces in terms of the hectarage with 35 000ha put under the crop out of 121 000 hectares planted countrywide. The province is projected to bring in more than a quarter of the harvest.

This season the country is expecting a harvest of more than 600 000 tonnes, the highest ever recorded since wheat growing started in 1966. In the last cropping seasons, Mashonaland West also surpassed set targets and was also named the best in the climate-proofed Pfumvudza/Intwasa scheme for the summer grains.

This year the province exceeded its target of 34 000ha. It was followed by Mashonaland Central which has surpassed its target of 28 000 targeted hectares with 29 534ha. Mashonaland East planted 22 000ha compared to 17 000ha last year.

Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Permanent Secretary Professor Obert Jiri said a bumper harvest of more than 600 000 tonnes is expected this season following measures that were implemented to ensure the availability of water and electricity to wheat farmers.

"This will ensure the attainment of the target of 600 000 tonnes. Preparations for harvesting are underway and all equipment is in place with the Ministry's mechanisation unit taking the lead, working with wheat clusters," he said.

Mashonaland Central also expects a huge harvest, allowing wheat to be added to diets, and making it easier to ensure that everyone can eat well despite the El-Nino-induced drought.

Among farmers who have been commended for their contribution towards the province's surpassing of the target is Mr Vitalis Kereke of Usaka Estate, Mvurwi, who planted a 90-hectare field, and has one of the earliest crops in the province.

"We are one of the few farmers in Zimbabwe who planted wheat earlier. Our crop was planted on the 23rd of March and through proper agronomic practices, we managed to excel and our wheat is almost ready for harvesting," said Mr Kereke during a field day held last week at his farm.

Zimbabwe Commercial Farmers Union president, Dr Shadreck Makombe, recently urged farmers to work on fireguards to protect the crop from wild fires.

"Farmers should not take things for granted. We do not want to lose our wheat. Reporting of quelea birds is also crucial hence l urge farmers to work hand in glove with authorities so that we maximise our production. Last season we lost wheat to veld fires, this should not happen again," he said.