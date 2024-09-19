Zimbabwe: Capital Markets High Schools Quiz Competition Roadmap Outlined

The Capital Markets-High Schools Quiz Competition, which seeks to impart knowledge on the role of capital markets in economic growth and household savings, which started on September 9, 2024, is scheduled to run through to October 31, 2024.

The National Competition is jointly organised by business news publication, Business Weekly and Financial Markets Indaba (FMI), an investment platform that connects capital providers, allocators and operators, with a view to promote investment deals and activity in Zimbabwe and Africa.

The competition is also supported by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zimbabwe (SecZim), designed to inspire and educate Zimbabwe's high school students on the vital role capital markets play in economic development and savings building.

The competition brings together 20 teams from high schools across Zimbabwe's 10 provinces, with 120 students participating in the annual competition, in which Zimswitch has come on board as one of the major sponsors.

"Eligible schools include public, private and parochial institutions, with students from forms 3 to 6. Teams will be guided by one or two adult coaches -- teachers or approved parents -- through a single-elimination tournament format, culminating in a National Championship match," said Business Weekly and FMI in a joint statement.

The participants will base their knowledge on essential content from the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zimbabwe Investment 101 Handbook, the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange Investor 101 Guide, and resources from the Zimbabwe Mercantile Exchange.

The quiz competition also seeks to break down complex financial concepts for the students to inculcate a better understanding of the importance of savings, investment and financial literacy.

"The initiative aims to promote financial literacy by helping students understand capital markets, dispel myths, and simplify key financial concepts," reads the statement.

Additionally, the competition encourages students and their communities to explore local stock markets and investment opportunities.

"By broadening participants' knowledge, the quiz ultimately aims to nurture future financial leaders and informed contributors to Zimbabwe's financial sector," reads the statement.

As part of the preparation for the competition, a teacher training webinar was held on September 12, 2024, in collaboration with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zimbabwe.

The webinar focused on equipping coaches and educators with tools and strategies to guide their students in the competition.

Key topics such as savings, investments, stock markets and economic development were covered, using practical examples to demystify complex financial concepts.

Educators were also encouraged to integrate financial literacy into their school curricula, making the subject more engaging for students.

"In addition to learning how to manage team dynamics and research effectively, coaches received valuable insights into the competition structure.

"Strategies were shared to help prepare students, while motivational techniques were discussed to inspire enthusiasm throughout the quiz journey.

"The webinar also featured participation from representatives of the Central African Financial Market Supervisory Commission (COSUMAF), highlighting the importance of regional collaboration in advancing financial literacy and capital market growth across Africa," the statement noted.

The joint statement noted that this year's quiz competition promises to be a landmark event, celebrating academic achievement while preparing the next generation of informed participants in Zimbabwe's financial markets.

The competition's ultimate goal is to foster a culture of financial literacy and savings among Zimbabwe's youths, shaping a generation that understands the pivotal role of capital markets in economic prosperity.