Zimbabwe: Govt to Introduce Fisheries Bill - Jiri

Government is crafting a fisheries bill expected to bring sanity into the sub-sector in the wake of growing calls by stakeholders for the former to update the regulatory framework to address contemporary challenges.

Speaking during the 'Fisheries and Aquaculture Value Chain Indaba' held in Harare yesterday, Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development permanent secretary Professor Obert Jiri said the bill was a cocktail of measures targeted at addressing most of the problems affecting aquaculture development in the country.

"The fisheries bill will create a more efficient regulatory framework for the fishing industry through streamlining regulations to eliminate unnecessary bureaucratic hurdles that often hinder the operations of fishermen and businesses," said Prof Jiri.

The fisheries bill represents a significant step towards creating a more organised, sustainable, and responsible fishing industry.

Additionally, the Government plans to tackle the various levies and taxes that hinder small-scale fishers from fully participating in the value chain.

"To alleviate the financial burdens that small-scale fishers face, which often hinder their ability to compete effectively in the market, we are assessing and potentially reducing specific levies and taxes to create a more inclusive environment for these vital contributors to the industry," said Professor Jiri.

The country currently has a fish demand of 60 000 tonnes per year against current output of 15 000, which leaves a deficit of 45 000 tonnes.

"By focusing our efforts and resources on growing local fish production, we can develop a thriving sector that provides an alternative protein source thereby enhancing food security," said Prof Jiri.

The development comes on the heels of various Government initiatives that are aimed at reducing the import bill and support local producers.

By prioritising local producers, Government aims to create a more self-sufficient and resilient economy with these initiatives not only meant to enhance economic growth but to also contribute to sustainable production and food security.

Chairman of the Zimbabwe Fish Producers Association, Mr Garikayi Munatsirei, emphasised the importance of robust research and development within the sector to tackle the existing shortages of fingerlings and feed.

"By addressing these shortages we position the industry for the sustainable growth of the fish production industry in Zimbabwe as effective research and development can lead to innovative solutions that enhance productivity," he said.

The call comes against the background of aquaculture players bemoaning the price of good quality fingerlings and feed they say are negatively impacting the cost of production.

Buy Zimbabwe chairperson, Mr Munyaradzi Hwengwere acknowledged the grave nature of the concerns raised by fish producers regarding the high cost of production, highlighting how such rising expenses were resulting in locally produced fish being priced higher than the imported and going out of reach for consumers.

"High costs associated with fish farming not only impact the profitability of fish farming but also translate into unaffordable prices for consumers, making it difficult for many to afford locally produced fish," he said.