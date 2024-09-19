Zimbabwe: Zim, SA Square Off in U-19 Cricket

AS their preparations for the 2026 ICC Men's Under-19 Cricket World Cup begin, both Zimbabwe and South Africa have named exciting talents for a five-match one-day series that they will be played at Queens Sports Club starting tomorrow.

Zimbabwe Under-19 Emerging is set to face South Africa Under-19 Emerging in a series that is set to play a part in the two nations' preparations for the 2026 global show-piece.

The 2026 Under-19 World Cup will be co-hosted by Zimbabwe and Namibia.

Hosts Zimbabwe have 25 short-listed players for the series while the visitors have also named their final 15-member squad that will be under the tutelage of South Africa Under-19 head coach Malibongwe Maketa.

From the 25-member shortlist named by Zimbabwe Under-19 head coach Elton Chigumbura, following the comple-tion of the Zimbabwe Cricket's (ZC) Under-17 Week held in Harare last month, six players are from Bulawayo.

The six Bulawayo-based players who made the shortlist are Nathaniel Hlabangana, Rowyn Konson, Brandon Ndiweni, Samuel Muyambo, Naweji Mutumwa, and Darren Ncube.

Hlabangana is no stranger to national colours having been a part of the Zimbabwe Under-19 squad that played at this year's Under-19 World Cup in South Africa.

In a statement from ZC, Chigumbura said they are looking at giving the players as much game time as they possibly can so that the youngsters get used to their home conditions.

"The boys we have selected are very talented but we need to polish one or two things and I am happy with what we have done so far in line with our preparations for this tour. Also, going forward, we will be focusing on getting more game time and we have planned over 100 games from now until the next Under-19 World Cup in 2026.

"There will be lots of games, both local and international so that the boys get the necessary experience.

"So, we are looking forward to it and I am sure it will be a very good preparation for us as we will also be trying to get used to our home conditions ahead of the global tournament in our own country," said Chigumbura.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) said their squad had a three-day camp at their Centre of Excellence in Pretoria which started on Sunday and ended on Tuesday.

"This tour is part of CSA's ongoing commitment to nurturing and developing young cricketing talent in preparation for future tournaments, including the ICC Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2026.

"Under the guidance of SA Under-19 head coach Malibongwe Maketa, the tour will provide the selected group of 16- and 17-year-old players with an invaluable opportunity to gain experience in high-pressure match situations against competitive opposition," read a statement from CSA.

With the opening game slated for tomorrow, the other four games are pencilled in for September 22, 25, 27, and 29.

Zimbabwe Under-19 Emerging shortlist:

Nathaniel Hlabangana, Fergus Watson, Dhruv Patel, Simbarashe Mudzengerere, Rowyn Konson, Kohl Viljoen, Ambitious Muduma, Brandon Senzere, Brandon Ndiweni, Tafadzwa Piti, Kupakwashe Muradzi, Samuel Muyambo, Naweji Mutumwa, Benny Zuze, Othaniel Makuzo, Keith Mabhena, Marshall Mashava, Matthew Martell, Ryan Moyo, Tatenda Chimugoro, Darren Ncube, Abhiraj Singh, Cole Mukoko, Tatenda Banda, Kirby Madharamete.

CSA Under-19 Emerging Squad:

JJ Basson (Lions), Daniel Bosman (Western Province), Dayalan Boyce (Dolphins), Muhammed Bulbulia (North West), Ben Hockly (KZN Inland), Paul James (Western Province), Luke Kleinsmith (Western Province), Adnaan Lagadien (Western Province), Dakalo Leketa (Free State), Bayanda Majola (Dolphins), Lethabo Phahlamohlaka (Titans), Rowen Rajah (KZN Inland), Jason Rowles (Lions), Ntando Soni (Dolphins) and Jorich van Schalkwyk (Titans).