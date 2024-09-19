Zimbabwe: Mangezi Praised After Supersport Debut

Nokutenda Mangezi was unfortunate to see his South African Premiership debut end in a 2-0 defeat to serial champions Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus Versfeld on Tuesday evening.

The Zimbabwean teenager took his bow in SuperSport United colours just a day after being unveiled by the Tshwane side.

He signed a one-year contract, which has an option to extend from top Zimbabwean nursery Real Betis Academy.

And he was thrown straight into the thick of things in Matsatsantsa's league-opening Tshwane derby against Masandawana.

With chief striker Bradley Grobler injured and out for a lengthy period, Mangezi is expected to play a huge role at Gavin Hunt's side and he was promptly thrown into the fray.

Lining up alongside countryman Terrence Dzvukamanja, the 19-year-old didn't disappoint with his high-press game.

He could have scored at least two goals had Mamelodi Sundowns' Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams not been brilliant in goals for the mega-rich Brazilians.

Despite seeing his team lose 2-0 at the end, Mangezi did just enough to earn plaudits from SuperSport stand-in coach Andre Arendse, who took charge in the absence of the suspended Hunt.

The Zimbabwe Under-20 international striker played the entire game and kept the Mamelodi Sundowns defence at bay throughout the 90 minutes.

"We knew it was going to be a tough game. But it was a well-fought-out game. We look good and we need to finish the chances that we create," Arendse said of his team's overall show.

Then the former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper touched on the 19-year-old Mangezi's performance.

"Yeah, Mangezi is a good young player. It's not his best performance tonight but he is learning.

"He has a big heart to earn a place in that team. We saw that in pre-season," said Arendse.

He said the Zimbabwean ace was expected to play a huge role for SuperSport United as he was part of the crew representing the club's "near future".

"A tough introduction into the PSL. He can do a lot more. We will give him the means to operate, and show him how we want him to play.

"We will do that because he is learning all the time. He is one for the future. If I say future, I mean the near future".

Mangezi himself was thrilled with how everything unfolded in his first match in the South African league.

A lot is expected from the budding star, who has become the first Zimbabwean player to join a South African team straight from the country for the first time in more than two years.

"I am very happy to have made my debut against Mamelodi Sundowns.

"It was a great match. I feel confident. My teammates were very good too. Coach Gavin (Hunt) and his technical team have given me a lot of support since the day I arrived at the club," said Mangezi.

"I am ready to give my best each time I am selected to play.

"I am also humbled by the support I am receiving from my compatriots back home and here in South Africa".

Mangezi has been selected in coach Simon Marange's Young Warriors team to play in the Cosafa Under-20 tournament scheduled to start in Mozambique on September 26. It remains to be seen if he will make himself available or he will opt to settle at his team first before representing the Young Warriors.

SuperSport United might also hold onto the young forward as they seek to navigate their early season striking crisis.