Africa: Monica Geingos Appointed As Sustainable Development Goals Advocate

The Executive Chairperson of One Economy Foundation and Chancellor of Kepler University, Monica Geingos has been appointed as a Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Advocate, dedicated to accelerating the progress of the SDGs, by United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, recently.

The United Nations in a statement recently said Geingos is a passionate advocate for transformative leadership in Africa, especially in empowering youth.

"Together with young people from Africa, she co-created the innovative 'BeFree' youth development model, designed to address the social, economic, and reproductive health challenges faced by young people," they added.

Geingos said in these challenging times, we must reflect on the true meaning of shared values and what they look like in action.

"As a UN SDG advocate, I am honoured to contribute to the global dialogue that strives to accelerate progress toward a more just, equitable and sustainable world for all," she added.

The SDG Advocates are influential leaders who support the Secretary-General in raising global ambition and action to keep the promise of the SDGs.