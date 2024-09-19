Africa: Monica Geingos Appointed As Sustainable Development Goals Advocate

19 September 2024
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

The Executive Chairperson of One Economy Foundation and Chancellor of Kepler University, Monica Geingos has been appointed as a Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Advocate, dedicated to accelerating the progress of the SDGs, by United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, recently.

The United Nations in a statement recently said Geingos is a passionate advocate for transformative leadership in Africa, especially in empowering youth.

"Together with young people from Africa, she co-created the innovative 'BeFree' youth development model, designed to address the social, economic, and reproductive health challenges faced by young people," they added.

Geingos said in these challenging times, we must reflect on the true meaning of shared values and what they look like in action.

"As a UN SDG advocate, I am honoured to contribute to the global dialogue that strives to accelerate progress toward a more just, equitable and sustainable world for all," she added.

The SDG Advocates are influential leaders who support the Secretary-General in raising global ambition and action to keep the promise of the SDGs.

Read the original article on Namibia Economist.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Namibia Economist. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.