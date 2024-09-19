South Africa: Scam - Be Wary of 'R6,000' Vacancies for Capitec Advertised in Unverified Social Media Posts

IN SHORT: South African bank Capitec is hiring for several positions via an unverified link, according to a number of social media posts. But it's a scam - Capitec advertises jobs on its careers page or LinkedIn page only.

"CAPITEC IS HIRING (VACANCIES)," starts a message doing the rounds on WhatsApp and sent to us by several of our subscribers. Capitec is one of the largest banks in South Africa.

"Capitec is looking for energetic, self-motivated individuals who share passion for service in the banking industry," the message says, adding that the salary for positions such as bank tellers, cleaners, ATM assistance and more would be "R6,000 minimum".

The message has a link attached where WhatsApp users are told to "apply" for the Capitec position of their choice through an online form.

"Successful applicants will be placed in the nearest Capitec Branch or ATM," the message says.

The same message has also been posted to Facebook. It has also been posted to many Facebook groups with thousands of followers, some with different application links and others with a number to contact instead of a link. (Note: See more instances at the end of this report.)

But don't be fooled! These messages are similar to previously debunked scams with false links and unverified numbers. Here are the facts.

Signs of a scam

There are a few signs that the job advert doing the rounds on social media is a scam. To start, the message doesn't link to Capitec's verified website, but to a simplistic website featuring only a fillable form.

The message in the social media posts also doesn't appear on any of Capitec's verified social media accounts.

The website form asks for personal information such as first name, email address, phone number and a copy of the applicant's CV. Scammers often collect personal information in this way for identity theft purposes.

Before being able to submit the information, social media users who click on this link have the "submit" button obstructed by a notification "approval" button.

This is a red flag for clickbait, which can allow scammers to further spam you.

The messages that provide a phone number, rather than a link, should also be treated with caution. The phone numbers are not Capitec-verified WhatsApp numbers and not knowing who you are messaging is a red flag.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Labour Media By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Unverified numbers such as these can trick users into giving out their personal information, or even get job seekers to pay for fake interviews.

Capitec advertises jobs on career's page or LinkedIn page

Those seeking job opportunities at Capitec should head to the company's career's page on their verified website or on their LinkedIn page. Capitec does not advertise job opportunities on their social media accounts.

Capitec advises that its customers should also be wary of messages that promise easy money, or seemingly high salaries for entry-level positions.

"Always research companies to which you're applying, and make sure they're legitimate," says Capitec.

The message doing the rounds on WhatsApp and Facebook is a scam. When in doubt, remember the golden rule: If something seems too good to be true, it usually is.

This fake job ad also appears here, here, here, here and here.