South Africa: SA Signs Reviewed Joint Declaration With Germany to Boost Urban Development

The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA), Velenkosini Hlabisa, and his German counterpart Federal Minister of Building, Klara Geywitz, have signed a declaration of intent to strengthen relations.

According to the department, the declaration signed on Tuesday renews the commitment to close the exchange that has existed since 2013 with the initial agreement.

The future cooperation themes include enhanced collaboration in integrated urban development across all administrative levels and joint efforts to ensure increased public participation in urban development issues.

The signing of the reviewed Joint Declaration of Intent (JDI) took place on the sidelines of the 17th Federal Congress on National Urban Development Policy in Heidelberg, Germany.

Hosted by Germany's Federal Ministry for Housing, Urban Development and Building, in conjunction with the Conference of German Building Ministers and top city associations, the congress aims to facilitate crucial discussions on the future of urban spaces.

Speaking at the signing of the reviewed JDI, Hlabisa said it marked a significant milestone in their ongoing partnership.

"This collaboration, which has flourished for over a decade, continues to enrich both our nations. By sharing expertise and engaging in joint efforts to enhance urban development, we are not only addressing the needs of our cities but also setting a global standard for inclusive and sustainable growth.

"This partnership shows how working together and learning from each other can make a big difference in improving our communities. By sharing ideas and solutions, we can create better and safer places for everyone.

"It's proof that when we join forces and support each other, we can build a better future for all," the Minister said.

Geywitz also welcomed the signing of the reviewed JDI, saying they were continuing the close and enriching collaboration with South Africa that has lasted for over 10 years.

"It is a joint commitment to further intensive, trusting and cordial cooperation. The exchange with South Africa - both with our partner ministry and with the municipalities and civil society - gives us valuable insights into administrative action and planning practice in South Africa. These perspectives and approaches to solutions help us a lot in our work," she said.

In addition to an active exchange of expertise on national urban development policies and their implementation programmes in Germany and South Africa, there has been a further focus on inter-municipal learning networks between the two countries' municipalities, city associations and national governments since 2016.

"The current network with the cities of KwaDukuza, Nelson Mandela Bay, Stellenbosch, uMhlathuze, Bottrop, Karlsruhe, Ludwigsburg and Nuremberg deals with the question of how urban districts can be made livable and safe for everyone, especially for marginalised groups such as women and girls, and how equal access to public spaces can be ensured."