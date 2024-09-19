Nairobi — President William Ruto presided over the investiture ceremony of Douglas Kanja, who was officially promoted to Inspector General (IG) of the National Police Service (NPS)Friday.

The event took place at State House, Nairobi.

The ceremony commenced with the installation of shoulder badges, symbolizing the authority and responsibility that accompany the office of the IG.

These badges represent the IG's critical role as the leader of the police service, entrusted with maintaining law and order, ensuring public safety, and enforcing the law impartially.

Kanja was then presented with the ceremonial cap, which embodies the dignity of the rank and the solemnity of the office.

The cap also reflects the heritage of law enforcement and underscores the police service's responsibility to protect all citizens.

Kanja was then handed the baton, commonly referred to as a swagger cane.

The baton symbolizes leadership, authority, and the IG's responsibility to uphold discipline within the force while ensuring the safety of the public.

The newly appointed IG also received a copy of the Constitution, representing the foundation of law enforcement principles.

This gesture signifies the IG's commitment to upholding the rule of law, protecting constitutional rights, and ensuring justice for all.

Additionally, Kanja was entrusted with the flag of the National Police Service, symbolizing unity, allegiance to the nation, and his dedication to serving the country with integrity, professionalism, and a commitment to the welfare of its citizens.

Kanja now becomes Kenya's fifth Inspector General.

The ceremony was attended by Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki, Deputy Inspector General of Kenya Police Eliud Lagat, Deputy Inspector General of the Administration Police Service Gilbert Masengeli, and other dignitaries.

About The Author

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

See author's posts