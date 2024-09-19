Ethiopia: Tourism Thrives On Collaboration to Accelerate Economic Growth

Unlocking the IGAD Region's Tourism Potential: A Pathway to Cultural Richness and Economic Growth

Although beset by recurrent conflicts, violence that attracts big media coverage, the IGAD region is a prime destination for global travellers. From the breathtaking landscapes of Ethiopian highlands to the mesmerizing wildlife of Kenya and Uganda attract the attention of global tourists. The blend of natural beauty and rich cultural heritage positions also put the region in the top list of tourist menus.

The region is a mosaic of cultures, languages, and traditions, with each country offering a unique narrative. Ethiopia, the cradle of humankind, hosts historical sites such as the ancient Lalibela rock-hewn churches, the Simien Mountains and a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Sudan boasts a treasure trove of archaeological sites, including the Nubian pyramids, while South Sudan's untouched landscapes appeal to the adventurous spirit.

Bolstering regional cooperation will bring lofty dividends to the entire region by promoting efficiency and filling gaps among the member states. Over the years, Ethiopia has been taking the leading role in rallying the region behind collective goals. In terms of tourism potential, Ethiopia is a towering figure with must-see natural and man-made heritages. The country is home to rich tangible and intangible heritages, these potentials, coupled with the country's mammoth influence in the region, place it to rally the member states to work together and unlock the region's tourism potential.

To effectively promote tourism, significant investment in infrastructure is crucial. Improved transportation networks, such as roadways and airports, are essential to enhance connectivity between key tourist attractions. Besides, identifying the potential and evaluating the sector's performance is vital to promoting the smokeless industry. Introducing new systems and technology helps the region harness its untapped tourism potential.

This week, Ethiopia has launched the first Tourism Satellite Account (TSA), which is vital to transform the tourism industry and gauge its contribution to the national economy. TSA can solve the lack of organized information in tourism so that the sector provides smooth services and comprehensive information, thereby contributing a quantifiable share to the national economy.

The satellite account helps to utilize the economic potential of the tourism sector for GDP contribution, job creation, and investment attraction by providing crucial data for evidence based policy formulation, decision-making and strategic planning.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Travel Business Ethiopia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Promoting this rich cultural and natural diversity requires a strategic approach. It is reported that the Intergovernmental Authority on Development's Sustainable Tourism Master Plan (STMP) 2024-2034, designed to foster sustainable development in tourism across the Horn of Africa region, is also expected to be officially launched shortly.

Promoting tourism in a region is not merely an economic initiative; it is a pathway to culture, awareness, and understanding. The IGAD region has all it takes to be a leading global tourism destination, and an effective implementation initiative like the master plan is vital to fully unlocking the rich and precious tourism potential.

The IGAD member states must work together to promote regional integration in tourism, simplifying cross-border travel regulations and creating joint marketing strategies. Together, they can position the region as a singular, multifaceted tourist destination, presenting packages that include experiences across several countries. Joint initiatives could cover everything from shared wildlife safaris to cultural festivals that celebrate the rich tapestry of the region. Strategic alliances with international tourism organizations, airlines, and travel agencies can enhance visibility in the international market, helping to attract a steady flow of visitors.