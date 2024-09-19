Ethiopia: Oromia to Host First-Ever Irreechaa Expo Here

-The Oromia State Culture and Tourism Bureau has announced its preparations for the first-ever "Irreechaa Expo 2024" at the Addis Ababa Bazar and Exhibition Center.

Briefing journalists yesterday, Oromia State Culture and Tourism Bureau Deputy Head, Derara Tuluma said the expo will take place from September 28 to October 4, 2024. Organized in collaboration with Hagere Event and Promotion, the event aims to showcase Oromia's rich cultural heritage and provide a platform for economic growth.

Over 200,000 attendees and over 250 trade associations are expected to participate in the bazaar, while an estimated 10 million people are anticipated to join the Irreechaa celebration itself.

"The expo will provide opportunities for traditional clothing and jewelry manufacturers, banks, entrepreneurs, real estate developers, and other sectors to display their products and create economic opportunities," said Derara.

Hagere Event and Promotion Head, Hawoni Eshetu, noted that the expo will also feature cultural exhibitions, including workshops, children's entertainment, and performances of traditional music and dance and the display of traditional dresses, foods and drinks. These activities aim to promote culture, tourism, and unity, enhancing the positive image of the Oromia State.

Irreechaa, a major Oromo thanksgiving festival, marks the beginning of the Ethiopian New Year, celebrated after the end of the rainy season. It is a time for the Oromo people to express gratitude to their God for peace and prosperity.