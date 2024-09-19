Ethiopia: Strengthening Ethio-China Ties Through Education, Infrastructure Development

In the twenty-first century, global collaboration among countries has become increasingly vital for development across various sectors. A notable example of this is the partnership between African nations and China, particularly in the realm of infrastructure development. The sight of China executing megaprojects throughout the African continent has become a common occurrence, signaling a deepening relationship that is poised to reshape the economic landscape of the region.

At the forefront of this partnership is the China Communications Construction Company Limited (CCCC), a leading firm that serves as a key facilitator of Chinese investment in Africa. With a significant presence on the continent, CCCC has undertaken numerous projects that not only enhance infrastructure but also foster economic ties between China and African countries.

One of the most prominent examples of CCCC's work can be seen in Ethiopia, where the company has been active for over two decades. During this time, CCCC has been involved in various construction initiatives, ranging from roads and bridges to railways and different projects. These endeavors are not merely about building physical structures.

Furthermore, CCCC's projects in Ethiopia have created thousands of jobs, offering employment opportunities to local communities. This influx of jobs is crucial in a country where youth unemployment remains a pressing challenge. Sometimes, there are concerns about wages as well. However, by providing training and skills development, CCCC is not only contributing to the economy but also empowering the Ethiopian workforce.

The collaboration extends beyond mere construction. It fosters a robust exchange of engineering expertise and technology between Ethiopia and China. This transfer of knowledge is essential for building local capacity and ensuring that Ethiopian professionals can take the lead in future infrastructure projects.

In an exclusive interview with The Ethiopian Herald, Wei Qiangyu, General Manager of CCCC Ethiopia, highlighted the company's 26 years of collaboration in Ethiopia. He emphasized the significant advancements in technology transfer and capacity building, noting that many local partners have evolved into general contractors. "The competitive landscape now includes many capable local contractors, and our collaboration has produced high-level management professionals, both within our company and beyond," he stated.

He noted that Ethiopia is a critical strategic partner for China, aligning with President Xi's call for enhanced communication and deeper ties with African nations. Ethiopia's status as a BRICS member further solidifies this relationship. Recently, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed visited China for the Fourth Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), resulting in 17 memoranda of understanding (MOUs) aimed at future cooperation, he added.

Regarding the recently held opining ceremony of China First Highway Engineering Co., Ltd. (CFHEC) Seagull Talent Training Project Wei Qiangyu said that the training designed specifically for mid-level Ethiopian employees at CCCC. He explained that 102 selected trainees are engaged in a comprehensive 30-day training program, focusing exclusively on skill development without outside work distractions.

The training encompasses four essential areas: surveying, building construction, materials testing, and equipment maintenance. "These skills are crucial for successful project execution," he added. Wei Qiangyu acknowledged that while many employees have diverse experience, site training alone often falls short. The program aims to enhance their skills and improve career advancement opportunities.

In addition to technical training, participants will receive instruction in Chinese language to facilitate better communication in their roles. He expressed optimism for the future, indicating that this training is just the first phase of a systematic approach to employee development, with subsequent phases planned to evaluate and enhance training effectiveness.

According to Wei Qiangyu the opening ceremony was attended by the Minister Counselor from the Chinese Embassy in Ethiopia, further reinforcing the diplomatic ties between the two nations. He underscored the long-term vision of CCCC Ethiopia: "We aim to increase the proportion of Ethiopian staff, both technically and in management, making our company a truly Ethiopian-Chinese entity."

With around 600 Chinese and 8,000 to 9,000 Ethiopian employees currently, he envisions a future where Ethiopian professionals form the backbone of the company. "Our goal is sustainability and confidence among our employees, fostering a long-term commitment to their careers," he concluded.

The recently held opening ceremony of CFHEC Seagull Talent Nurturing Project has been initiated with the goal of empowering Ethiopian employees at CCCC, particularly those in engineering fields. The training is designed to provide trainees with practical skills and knowledge relevant to their work on-site.

On his opening remark Eyob Ayenew (PhD), Head of the Private Higher Education Institutions Service Desk at Ministry of Education expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration between Ethiopia and China, highlighting the significant role that CCCC plays in the country's infrastructure development.

CCCC, a major state-owned enterprise, is known for its extensive work in the design, construction, and operation of vital infrastructure assets. Since its initial involvement in Ethiopia in 1998, with the construction of the Gotera Ring Road, the company has become integral to numerous mega projects throughout the nation.

He emphasized that CCCC's investments not only enhance physical infrastructure but also provide substantial employment opportunities for Ethiopian citizens. The company has been instrumental in transferring knowledge and skills to local employees, contributing to significant social and economic changes. One of the latest initiatives, the Seagull Talent Training program, aims to train and cultivate professional talent among engineers, thereby promoting growth within the construction industry.

As Ethiopia undergoes extensive reforms and embarks on ambitious projects including upgrading road networks, developing recreation parks, expanding airports, and others, there is an increasing demand for well-trained professionals in construction and related fields. Recognizing this need, the Ethiopian government, particularly the Ministry of Education, is actively working to improve educational quality. Initiatives include granting autonomy to public institutions, enhancing digital data management, and implementing new student assessment systems to ensure high educational standards.

Since 2018, the government has revised curricula and developed a new education roadmap to better prepare graduates for the workforce. However, formal education must be complemented by on-the-job training, which is why programs like the Seagull Talent Training are vital. This initiative provides Ethiopian engineers with opportunities to enhance their theoretical knowledge and practical skills, ensuring they are competitive both nationally and internationally.

The Chinese Embassy in Ethiopia Minister Counselor Yang Yihang, on his part, said that the training showcases CCCC's active role in fulfilling its social responsibilities, helping the company achieve better development while promoting the exchange and transformation of management and technical experience.

He expressed hope that the trainees will fully utilize this opportunity to enhance their skills and play a more significant role in their future work, contributing more to the friendship between the two countries.

BY EYUEL KIFLU

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD THURSDAY 19 SEPTEMBER 2024