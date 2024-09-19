Ethiopia: Mowsa Finalizes Gender Inclusion Directive Preparation

- The Ministry of Women and Social Affairs (MoWSA) said that it has finalized gender inclusion accountability directive preparation.

In an exclusive interview with The Ethiopian Herald MoWSA Inclusive Implementation and Monitoring Lead Executive Officer Ketema Legesse said that the Ministry has finalized the preparation of gender inclusion accountability directive that aimed to ensure accountability and responsibility of institutions in the future. A draft directive is sent to the Ministry of Justice for further evaluation.

Although the MoWSA has a responsibility to collect gender issue data, there is no system to effectively exercise gender inclusion. The approval of gender data accountability directive by House of Peoples Representative would contribute to ensure gender inclusion, resource mobilization, giving due emphasis for gender equality and others. It will also enable the implementation of gender data issues in a responsible manner, he said.

Furthermore, the directive would help to facilitate monitoring and evaluation activities regarding gender data since it is a key pillar in decision-making. Earlier, the MoWSA generated the National Gender Information System database to collect gender issues into one database constantly from all states and other structures. The country can get aggregate gender data from the server. It is a base for policy makers, researchers and others, added.

Relevant institutions have a responsibility to prepare their plans and programs in a way ensuring gender inclusivity. It has been preparing a system of accountability to apply after approval of the directive, he added.

So far, the country has been facing challenges regarding lack of coordination from the key stakeholders, lack of disaggregated data, accountability, awareness, commitment and other gaps in gender issues. Currently, there are improved gender issues in institutions than before. They are including gender issues in their plans, reports, structures and others, he further noted.

He urged concerned stakeholders to carry out gender data collection activities as one of their day to day activities.