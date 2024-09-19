East Africa: Ethiopia Climbs Several Ranks in UN's E-Government Survey 2024

- The latest edition of the United Nations E-Government Survey reveals that Ethiopia has made significant progress in its digital government landscape, moving up the rankings among UN member states.

The 2024 United Nations E-Government Survey 2024 was compiled by the Department of Economic and Social Affairs of the United Nations (UN DESA), through its Division for Public Institutions and Digital Government (DPIDG).

The United Nations E-Government Development Index (EGDI), which is released every two years, was unveiled yesterday in New York on the sidelines of the 79th UN General Assembly.

This global E-Government Development Index demonstrates the advancements made by countries in the digital sector and the changes they have achieved by comparing nations worldwide every two years, both in relation to other countries and in terms of their own progress.

According to the UN E-Government Survey 2024, Ethiopia has made significant progress, rising 10 ranks from its previous position within the landlocked developing countries (LLDCs) group.

This thirteenth edition of the United Nations E-Government Survey, released in 2024, provides a comprehensive assessment of the digital government landscape across all 193 Member States.

The 2024 Survey highlights a significant upward trend in the development of digital government worldwide, with increased investment in resilient infrastructure and cutting-edge technologies. The global average value of the E-Government Development Index (EGDI) shows substantial improvement, with the proportion of the population lagging in digital government development decreasing from 45.0 per cent in 2022 to 22.4 per cent in 2024.

Despite significant progress in digital government development, the EGDI averages for the African region, least developed countries, and Small Island Developing States remain below the global average, underscoring the need for targeted efforts to bridge existing gaps.

At the local level, the Survey continues to assess city portals using the Local Online Services Index (LOSI). The LOSI findings reflect steady progress but also highlight persistent disparities between national and local e-government performance, pointing to the need for focused initiatives to strengthen digital government at the municipal level.

This edition introduces the new Digital Government Model Framework, providing countries with a comprehensive road map for the effective planning, implementation and assessment of digital government initiatives. A short addendum explores the integration of AI in digital government development, emphasizing the importance of maximizing benefits and minimizing risks to achieve balanced governance