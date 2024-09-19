Ethiopia: Shaping Tomorrow's Workforce Today

The World Skills Competition is more than just a showcase of technical prowess; it is a transformative platform that plays a crucial role in benefiting young people who participate in the contest. As young competitors across the globe get together to demonstrate their skills in various professions and areas, it enables them to exhibit their abilities, talents, and skills and contributes to a broader vision of skills and innovation development and draws lessons.

Recently, the 47th World Skills Competition, which gathered 1400 competitors from about 69, was held in Lyon, France. Ethiopia, which became the 88th full member of the International Skills Organization (World Skills) lately, also participated in the skills competition.

The event, often stated as the "Olympics of Skills," is the world's largest vocational education and skills competition, showcasing excellence across a wide range of trades.

According to the Ministry of Labor and Skills, Ethiopia's talented youth (a boy and two girls) participated in the competition in three areas: ICT and Networking, CNC Machine, and Furniture Making (woodwork). At the competition, about 1400 young competitors, drawn from 70 countries, participated in 60 professional areas. In addition, partaking in the panel discussion held on the sidelines of the competition, Ethiopians shared their experience.

The competition is believed to open opportunities for participants to hone their technical knowledge and skills, go together with the rest of the world, and shape the nation's tomorrow's workforce.

Competitors engage in rigorous training programs leading to the event, often guided by experienced mentors and industry professionals. This hands-on experience allows competitors to master their skills and gain a deeper understanding of their chosen field. As they prepare, they learn how to navigate complex tasks, overcome problems, and apply theoretical knowledge in practical scenarios. Many agree that this level of skills mastery is invaluable in equipping participants for future careers.

This event promotes the excellence of savoir-faire in over 60 skills, reflecting their diversity and importance in the global economy.

According to Minister of Labor and Skills Muferihat Kamil, Ethiopian youth are participating in this global event by competing in ICT and Networking, CNC machines, and furniture-making skills.

President of World Skills Lyon 2024, Max Roche highlighted the four core values of the World Skills Competition --excellence, generosity, openness, and unity. He said: "We believe that everything is possible with skills. This competition is all about sharing -- sharing skills, knowledge, happiness, and success. We want to welcome everyone, no matter where they come from."

In an exclusive interview, Entoto Poly Technic and Vocational College Dean Teshome Feyisa said that it is regrettable to lose this platform for many years. "I remember when I was in Germany last year for a work visit, the issue of becoming membership of the World Skill was discussed, and we witnessed MoLS's commendable effort to let Ethiopia join the organization. Our neighbors, from far and near, including Kenya and Uganda were members long ago and exploited the platform to hone the skills of the youth."

Mentioning that Ethiopia was represented by three competitors; he said one of the competitors is from Lideta Sub City in the area of wood manufacturing. He was competing in woodwork furniture-making skills.

"In my view, the world is in high demand for skilled workforce, and preparing the human capital as per the demand of the market is crucial in many ways. For instance, the job market encourages participants to think creatively and innovatively. Engaging competitors in the latest technologies and methodologies helps them to develop unique solutions to complex problems. This exposure not only broadens their technical capabilities but also cultivates a mindset geared toward innovation," he said.

According to him, as contestants encounter challenges during the competition, they must adapt and think critically; skills that are essential in today's fast-paced job market.

Moreover, competing on a global stage can be a daunting experience, but it is also exceedingly rewarding. Participants often report significant boosts in confidence as they showcase their skills and receive recognition for their hard work. This newfound self-assurance extends beyond the competition, influencing their personal and professional lives. Additionally, the experience helps develop essential soft skills such as teamwork, communication, and time management, all of which are critical in any career.

What is more, it also helps to produce successful competitors who can be role models for their peers and the younger generations. Their achievements inspire others to pursue technical education and vocational training, helping to shift societal perceptions about skilled trades. By showcasing the importance of these skills, the World Skills Competition encourages more youth to consider careers in fields that are often overlooked, such as plumbing, electrical work, and culinary arts.

It is believed that the impact of the World Skills Competition extends beyond individual participants. Skilled youth contribute to local economies and communities, and drive development and innovation. As they enter the workforce, they bring fresh ideas and perspectives that can lead to greater efficiency and advancement in their respective industries. Moreover, a skilled workforce is an essential element for economic growth, making competition vital for the future of many nations.

He noted that as the World Skills Competition is becoming a powerful catalyst for youth empowerment, developing the skills and knowledge of the posterity is fundamental. By providing opportunities for skill development, career advancement, and personal growth, it could play a crucial role in shaping the next generations.

As young competitors showcasing their talents and pushing the boundaries of innovation, they not only shape their own futures but also contribute hugely to creating a more skilled, dynamic, and prosperous society. He noted that investing in such initiatives is essential for ensuring that youth are equipped with the needed knowledge and skills to overcome the challenges of tomorrow's workforce.

World Skills International is a non-profit organization that works to promote Vocational Education and Training (VET) in countries across the globe. World Skill Competition is staged every two years in different parts of the world and hosts conferences about vocational skills. It also describes itself as the global hub for skills.

According to documents, the World Skills Competition provides an excellent stage for youth to connect with industry leaders and potential employers. Networking opportunities abound, allowing participants to forge relationships that can lead to internships and job offers. Success in the competition serves as a powerful endorsement, enhancing a young person's resume and demonstrating their commitment to excellence. Many employers actively seek out individuals who have competed at such a high-level competition, recognizing the dedication and skills that these young professionals possess.

Ethiopia officially became the 88th full member of the International Skills Organization (World Skills), and the membership certificate was awarded on September 12, 2024. The platform provides economic and social significance for the country and its youth in terms of skill transfer, experience exchange, and industry linkages, among others.