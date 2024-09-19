Nigeria: Borno to Close Relief Camps in 10 Days

The Borno State government has announced plans to close all 32 relief camps established for flood victims in Maiduguri within two weeks, starting from last Monday.

Commissioner for Information, Prof. Usman Tar, made the announcement during a briefing at the Flood Situation Room in Maiduguri on Wednesday. He stated that the flood disaster has displaced approximately 30,000 households, totaling around 600,000 people across the city.

"The state government has decided that the IDP camps will not remain operational for more than two weeks. We anticipate that the floodwaters will recede significantly within this time, allowing people to return to their homes," Tar explained.

He cautioned that continuing the operation of the camps would undermine the progress made in closing shelters for victims of Boko Haram insurgency.

To prepare for the closure, Tar mentioned that the government has established a committee to distribute cash and food items to displaced individuals. Each person will receive N10,000, a 25kg bag of rice, and a pack of spaghetti. Distribution has already reached over 40% of the camps, with completion expected in the coming days.

With the expected receding of floodwaters, Tar noted that most homes will be dry and ready for occupants soon. For those whose homes were destroyed, the government will provide tents for temporary shelter until reconstruction efforts begin.

Additionally, a rapid assessment team has been deployed to evaluate damaged structures for potential cash support. The Ministry of Agriculture is also working to capture stray animals, including those found in the zoo, which have been rehabilitated.

To ensure safety, security operatives have been stationed in areas where water remains stagnant to address criminal activities. The commissioner confirmed that sufficient chemicals have been provided for fumigation and disinfection of public spaces across the city.