Ethiopia: Deadly Attack At Mosque Leaves Six Dead in Somali Region

The fed defense force moving into Jigjiga city, the capital of the Ethiopian Somali regional state (file photo)

Addis Abeba — Six individuals were killed on 18 September, 2024, in an attack on a mosque in Werder town, Werder zone of the Somali region, according to residents who spoke to Addis Standard.

A resident, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Addis Standard that the incident occurred around 4:00 AM at a mosque located in 04 Kebele of Werder town.

According to the source, six students were present at the mosque when the attack by an "unidentified armed assailant" took place.

"The area has experienced clashes over the past year and a half, resulting in several fatalities between two clans due to land ownership disputes," the resident stated.

The source reported that a day before the attack, government officials and elders had convened and reached an agreement. This agreement reportedly included provisions for compensation and funeral costs, with both parties reportedly agreeing to cease hostilities.

"However, the attack occurred the following day, claiming lives," the resident said.

The source added that while the assailant had not been apprehended, the town has returned to normalcy, with security officers taking control of the situation.

Dayib Ahmed, Head of the Somali Region Security Bureau, confirmed the attack and the death of six people to VOA.

However, he expressed doubt that the incident was caused by clan conflict.

"The government had already settled the problem," Dayib stated.

Dayib suggested that the attack might have been carried out by individuals "who want to use the situation" and who have "their own agenda."

He indicated that the government would investigate all possibilities, stating that the attackers might be those "connected with Al-Shabaab" or those who have a "political interest" and want to "blame the government."