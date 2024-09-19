Mozambique: Government and ENI to Strengthen Security in Cabo Delgado

Maputo — The Mozambican government and the Italian energy company ENI, which is operating Area 4 of the Rovuma Basin, in the northern province of Cabo Delgado, intend to strengthen security cooperation in order to avoid terrorist attacks in the region.

The intention was discussed by Mozambican Defence Minister, Cristóvão Chume, and ENI-Mozambique General Manager, Marica Calabrese, at a working meeting held on Wednesday in Maputo.

During the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to intensifying military training in order to guarantee effective protection of the Coral South and Coral North project areas, in Rovuma Basin Area Four.

For her part, Calabrese said there is a positive impact of ENI's social responsibility actions in the region, through its support for Small and Medium Sized Enterprises.

ENI also holds a 25 per cent stake in ExxonMobil's gas exploration project in Cabo Delgado, which is awaiting a final investment decision.

Also on Wednesday, the Defence Minister received at his office the Ambassador of Algeria to Mozambique, Ahmad-Lakhdar Tazir, with whom he discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation in the defense sector.

The meeting is a follow-up to the dialogue that began during the visit of the Mozambican Minister of Economy and Finance to Algeria, in which the parties discussed consolidating their partnership in various sectors.