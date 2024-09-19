Namibia, Zambia to Exchange 21 Prisoners

Namibia and Zambia have officially exchanged 21 sentenced inmates at the Katima Mulilo Border Post in a move to enhance prisoner rehabilitation and reintegration.

The exchange follows resolutions made during the 25th session of the Namibia-Zambia Joint Permanent Commission on Defence and Security, held at Swakopmund from 29 July to 2 August.

According to a media statement released on Wednesday by Namibia Correctional Service commissioner general Raphael Hamunyela, the agreement enables inmates to serve the remainder of their sentences in their home countries, fostering a stronger connection with their families and communities, a key element of successful rehabilitation.

"The importance of inmates serving their sentences close to their families cannot be over-emphasised as it is critical for their rehabilitation and reintegration into society. Studies have consistently found that inmates who maintain close contact with their family members while incarcerated have better post-release outcomes and lower re-offending rates," Hamunyela said.

The statement added that under this agreement, Namibia transferred 14 Zambian nationals, consisting of 13 men and one woman, to their home country, while five Namibian men incarcerated in Zambia were returned to Namibia.

Hamunyela said these transfers adds to the 21 inmates exchanged in April 2023, bringing the total number of prisoners transferred between the two countries to 40 since the signing of the agreement in March 2012.

He said the crimes committed by Namibian nationals in Zambia range from unlawful possession of firearms and illegal entry, to defilement - with the longest sentence being ten years for defilement.

Meanwhile, the Zambian inmates in Namibia have been convicted of offences including drug trafficking, housebreaking, rape, and murder, with the longest-serving inmate having been sentenced to 18 years for murder.

Hamunyela said the exchange of inmates between Namibia and Zambia reflects both governments' commitment to upholding humane correctional practices, supporting rehabilitation efforts, and enhancing public safety.