Namibia: Universities Collaborate On Energy Sector

The International University of Management (IUM) and Witwatersrand University have collaborated to assist in creating professional qualifications in the energy sector.

Witwatersrand Business School director Maurice Radebe says Namibia can become the next Qatar in the energy sector.

"Namibia has the potential, in terms of energy, to be the centre of gravity for southern Africa because of the potential of the energy that is in here," he says.

Rabede was speaking at the signing of an agreement between the two institutions yesterday.

IUM director Ismael Mubwandarikwa said the joint venture will allow his university to receive the best assistance in the energy sector.

"Our new relationship with Wits Business School will help us tap into their knowledge sets and create new opportunities to tailor-make professional qualifications," he said.

"Wits agreed to assist us, as a young upcoming university in Namibia, to get the best quality type of programming and exchanges that can boost our profile and our brand," the director noted.

Mubwandarikwa says the collaboration between the two business school will assist in creating relevant skills to allow for Namibians to create business models that can assist them to become experts in their own industry.

"At the moment, we tend to get experts and well resourced people, but we want to build our own capacity in Namibia through these collaborations," he said.

He added that other IUM faculties can also benefit from the collaboration.

"Even others can tap from it, like our health faculty or our education faculty. It is not meant for the business school only," he said.