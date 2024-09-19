Mozambique: Nyusi Calls for Investment in Primary Processing

Maputo — Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi has called on businesses to invest in processing the country's mineral resources, rather than exporting the minerals unprocessed.

According to Nyusi, who was speaking, on Wednesday, during a working visit to a graphite factory under construction, in Nipepe district, in the northern province of Niassa, "we're going to do primary processing here, although not yet secondary processing. However, first we need the primary investment to make a profit.'

The factory construction, which is from Chinese funds, is budgeted at 100 million dollars and it will have the capacity to process 200,000 tonnes of graphite a year, making it one of the largest graphite factories in Africa.

The President believes that the investment will promote the social development of the region, as well as contributing revenue to the state coffers.

Nyusi was hopeful that the next investment will be in processing. "We must mobilize investments towards transformation. The next ones we mobilize here won't do the initial work, they'll come and buy the product and transform it. I believe the value chain grows this way.'

On the same occasion, the President inaugurated a bridge over the Lúrio River, budgeted at 15 million dollars. The infrastructure was funded by the same Chinese mining company.

"This bridge is a crucial element in the viability of agricultural businesses, the promotion of agro-processing for the regions of Malema, Lalaua and Nipepe. It also links to the Port of Nacala, for the flow of exports and imports', he said.

For his part, the Minister of Public Works, Carlos Mesquita, said that later this month, "the bridge over the Metochira river, in Manica province will be inaugurated. And there will certainly also be the inauguration of another infrastructure of capital importance in the Tete corridor, which is the new alternative bridge over the Revúbuè'.

On Wednesday, the President also inaugurated new court rooms in the Niassa districts of Maúa and Ngaúma.