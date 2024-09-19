Morocco Issues Weather Alert for Thunderstorms, Hail in Several Provinces

Rabat — Severe thunderstorms, accompanied by hail, are expected Thursday and Friday across several provinces in Morocco, the General Directorate of Meteorology (DGM) announced.

Heavy rainfall, ranging between 70 and 120 mm, is expected from Thursday at 2 p.m. to Friday at 11 p.m. in the provinces of Es-Smara and Assa-Zag, the DGM said in a "red" level alert.

Additionally, the provinces of Tata, Zagora, Taroudant, Ouarzazate, Tinghir, Errachidia, and Figuig will see experience similar weather conditions on Friday, with rainfall between 30 and 60 mm. These areas are under an "orange" level alert on Friday from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m., the warning bulletin added.