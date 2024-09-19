Morocco Issues Weather Alert for Thunderstorms, Hail in Several Provinces

19 September 2024
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Rabat — Severe thunderstorms, accompanied by hail, are expected Thursday and Friday across several provinces in Morocco, the General Directorate of Meteorology (DGM) announced.

Heavy rainfall, ranging between 70 and 120 mm, is expected from Thursday at 2 p.m. to Friday at 11 p.m. in the provinces of Es-Smara and Assa-Zag, the DGM said in a "red" level alert.

Additionally, the provinces of Tata, Zagora, Taroudant, Ouarzazate, Tinghir, Errachidia, and Figuig will see experience similar weather conditions on Friday, with rainfall between 30 and 60 mm. These areas are under an "orange" level alert on Friday from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m., the warning bulletin added.

Read the original article on MAP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Maghreb Arabe Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.