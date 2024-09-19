Morocco Elected to IAEA Board of Governors

Vienna — Morocco was elected on Thursday to the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) for the 2024-2026 term, during the 68th regular session of the IAEA General Conference in Vienna.

The Kingdom's election by acclamation to the IAEA's key decision-making body, representing Africa, reflects the international community's trust in Morocco as a nation committed to peace, dialogue, and consensus in multilateral for a, under the leadership of HM King Mohammed VI.

Morocco's Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Vienna, Ambassador Azzeddine Farhane, highlighted Morocco's dedication to South-South cooperation, which is central to its foreign policy, particularly in supporting African nations.

Morocco, which chaired the IAEA General Conference in 2020, will focus on promoting dialogue and consensus-building to strengthen multilateralism and advance nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation during its tenure.

The Kingdom also aims to enhance the IAEA's technical cooperation, especially in helping African nations use nuclear technology for peaceful purposes in areas like water, agriculture, health, and the environment.

The 35-member Board of Governors is one of the two executive bodies of the IAEA, alongside the General Conference, tasked with overseeing the agency's operations and policy decisions.