Sudan: Unicef Allocates Resources and Cash Support for Sudanese Children

Portsudan — The United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) revealed resources allocated to Sudan, including providing cash support for Sudanese children and women affected by the war.

Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Dr. Gibril Ibrahim, affirmed that the government is in full coordination with the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) to implement its programs to provide health and educational services for children and attract funding allocated to it from the World Bank and coordinate with the government to determine needs and overcome difficulties.

The minister pointed out, during his meeting with the organization's resident representative in Sudan, Sheldon Yate, at the ministry premises on Wednesday, to the importance of UNICEF's activity in bridging the gap in children's services in the areas of education, health, and combating epidemics and malnutrition diseases in shelters for children affected by the war inside and outside the country, stressing the importance of supporting front-line workers to serve children, including doctors and teachers.

For his part, UNICEF Representative Sheldon revealed the availability of significant resources allocated to support Sudanese children, which are being coordinated with the government, stressing the organization's agreement with the Sudanese government in all areas, particularly capacity building and efforts to support medical personnel, teachers and social service workers in areas affected by the war. He revealed a plan to be implemented by UNICEF in the coming period to return children to schools and provide them with health and nutritional support in safe states.

For her part, the organization's Social Policy Officer Kumiko Imai revealed a move to provide a cash sum to women and children to support their resilience in the face of war, in cooperation with the relevant ministries. BH/BH